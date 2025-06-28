MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Windows' Blue Screen of Death no more, Microsoft streamlines the unexpected restart experience

Every Windows user has come across the infamous BSOD, especially last year when cybersecurity company CrowdStrike’s faulty update reached computers running the operating system

Mathures Paul Published 28.06.25, 06:25 AM
The old Windows error screen versus the new upcoming error screen.

The old Windows error screen versus the new upcoming error screen. Sourced by the Telegraph

Windows’ blue blues will soon look as black as night. The Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), which has been around for decades, is being replaced by a black screen. The company said it was “streamlining the unexpected restart experience”.

Every Windows user has come across the infamous BSOD, especially last year when cybersecurity company CrowdStrike’s faulty update reached computers running the operating system. It caused machines to shut down and then endlessly reboot in what is called a “doom loop”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident grounded flights, disrupted banking services and stopped work around the world. The tech disaster affected around 8.5 million Windows devices.

Named for its bright blue colour, the critical error screen and the text is sometimes accompanied by a frowning face made up of a colon and a left parenthesis — :(

The redesigned screen looks different, featuring plenty of blank space and a smaller font to dampen the sense of panic.

Microsoft says the new screen will begin appearing later this year on all Windows 11, version 24H2 devices.

“The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed,” said David Weston, vice-president, enterprise and OS security, Microsoft.

Because of certain added features, the new screen allows IT admins to tackle tricky situations easily instead of having to access the crash dumps off PCs and analyse them with tools like WinDbg to find out what could have caused the problem.

Blue screen errors have been around since the very first version of Windows in 1985, when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was a baby and the Iron Curtain was in place. The “blue screen” we are familiar with appeared in the early 1990s, Microsoft developer Raymond Chen wrote in a blog post.

Over time, the BSOD has become a part of pop culture, with a subreddit dedicated to it, besides T-shirts and other items.

The notorious screen popped up during a demo of Windows 98 by Bill Gates after a scanner was connected to demonstrate the Plug and Play feature of the operating system. The crowd cheered and the company’s co-founder said: “That must be… er… that must be why we’re not shipping Windows 98 yet!”

According to Microsoft, companies such as Bitdefender, CrowdStrike and ESET, among others, have been collaborating with Microsoft on the project.

One of the objectives is to ensure that antivirus software can still monitor potentially malicious changes to a Windows PC without kernel access (the core of the operating system).

The Windows 11 24H2 release will show an improvement in the process of collecting “crash dump” reports after a failure that causes the system to restart; the change brings downtime to about two seconds for most users.

RELATED TOPICS

Microsoft Windows Operating System Computer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax, calls it a 'blatant attack' on America

'Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,' Trump said in a post on his social media network
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk, Belarus June 27, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Russia appreciated efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to bring an end to the war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT