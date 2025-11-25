Asia Unites in Vietnam: EIILM–Kolkata Hosts the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia

In a landmark celebration of cross-border collaboration and academic research, EIILM–Kolkata successfully hosted the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia on 30 October 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Held at the JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon, the international conference, themed “Environment, Technology, Work, Life & Transactions: The Asian Focus for Global Emergence,” brought together distinguished leaders from academia, industry, government, and civil society across Asia and beyond.

Theme Address by Ideator and Convenor, Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee

Organised in collaboration with the University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam; SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; and Universitas Pancasakti Tegal (UPS), Indonesia, the conference reflected a visionary expansion of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia, conceptualised and convened by Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director of EIILM–Kolkata.

Dignitaries from Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Russia, Mongolia, Poland, Vietnam, and India enriched the conference with their insights. Panel discussions featured representatives from governmental bodies, academic institutions, multinational corporations, and industry leadership, all contributing to meaningful deliberations on sustainability, technology-driven transformation, leadership futures, creative industries, and human-centric development models.

Concurrent academic paper sessions showcased interdisciplinary research by professors, scholars, and doctoral candidates, reaffirming EIILM–Kolkata’s commitment to nurturing scholarly exchange across borders.

Keynote Address by Mr. Mahesh Chand Giri, Consul, Consulate General of India, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The conference witnessed a succession of addresses by eminent dignitaries. The first Keynote Address was delivered by Mr. Mahesh Chand Giri, Consul, Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The gathering also heard from Dr. Do Huu Nguyen Loc, Vice President of UEF, Vietnam; Mr. Ho Nhu Duyen, Deputy Director of the Southern Centre for Education and Training Development at the Ministry of Education and Training Office; and Mr. Naresh Pachisia, President of Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Several distinguished speakers shared their reflections, including Ms. Stella Lau Kah Wai, Managing Director of SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; Prof. (Dr.) Srikumar Chakravarthi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic, Research & Innovation) at SEGi University & Colleges; Mr. Maneesh Tripathi, Director & CEO of Marble Rocks VCC Fund, Singapore; and Prof. (Dr.) Selvaraj Oyyan Pillay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor/Vice President of TWINTECH International University College of Technology, Malaysia. Dr. Taufiqulloh, M. Hum, Head of ADRI Central Java and Rector of Universitas Pancasakti Tegal (UPS), Indonesia, addressed the audience via a digital platform.

A major highlight of the conference was the global release of Gita for Work and Life, authored by Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee and published by Routledge (UK). Applauded for its contemporary relevance and philosophical depth, the book received an enthusiastic response from the international audience.

The conference also witnessed the signing of a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam, and EIILM–Kolkata, establishing a long-term partnership in collaborative research and joint academic initiatives.

MoU Signing between UEF, Vietnam and EIILM-Kolkata, India for academic collaboration

Another significant milestone was the signing of an MoU between TWINTECH International University College of Technology, Malaysia, and EIILM–Kolkata, marking a new phase of institutional collaboration in the region.

A proud moment for EIILM–Kolkata and its global partners was the ceremonial unveiling of the logo of Rama Prosad Global University (RPGU). The emblem, representing excellence, unity, and forward vision, was revealed to resounding applause, symbolising a new chapter in global academics.

A stirring rendition of the Song of Asia, written and composed by Prof. (Dr.) Banerjee, underscored the event’s central message of unity. His founding vision emphasised social harmony, shared values, and the collective wisdom that has shaped Asian civilisation for centuries.

The event was supported by prestigious partners, including The Telegraph Online and Anandabazar.com as Digital Media Partner, Sanmarg as Hindi Media Partner, Towards Life Foundation as NGO Partner, and Bharat Chamber of Commerce as Industry Partner.

His Excellency Dr. Vipra Pandey, Consul General, Consulate General of India, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, praised EIILM–Kolkata at the pre-conference dinner for its leadership in advancing academic diplomacy and fostering enduring partnerships between India and Southeast Asia.

In his closing remarks, Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee said, “The Asian Integration Initiative is not just a conference series; it is a movement for a unified Asia rooted in cooperation, inclusivity, and shared values. EIILM–Kolkata remains deeply committed to building bridges across cultures and creating frameworks for collective global leadership.”

