Letters to the editor: Woman uses ChatGPT for fortune telling, divorces husband

Costly cup

Sir — To think that one can read one’s fortune in coffee grounds — tasseography is a divination practice that interprets patterns in tea leaves, coffee grounds, or wine sediments for insights into the future — is already a ludicrous idea. But to think that ChatGPT can do so beats all logical reasoning. Yet, a Greek woman has taken ChatGPT’s reading of the dregs of her husband’s coffee mug so seriously that she has served him divorce papers. Perhaps the man should have bought some instant coffee, which dissolves entirely in water without leaving much to read. It is only good quality coffee that leaves sediment. But a sip of good coffee has proved more costly than usual in this instance.

Shilpa Mitra, Calcutta

Stay cautious

Sir — The decision on India’s part to accept a ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack was both prudent and strategically sound. India achieved its principal objectives without uncontrolled escalation. The measured yet decisive strikes sent an unequivocal message to both perpetrators and enablers of cross-border terrorism. However, the ceasefire is not a guarantee of lasting peace, as the hours right after the ceasefire announcement showed (“Cessation? Really?”, May 11). Pakistan’s immediate violation of the agreement and its historical duplicity demand unwavering vigilance. Strategic gains must be consolidated through sustained preparedness, enhanced intelligence, and resolute political will. Lasting deterrence will only arise from consistent resolve, not intermittent responses to provocations.

Satyajit Mallick, Siliguri

Sir — The ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a welcome development, yet its fragility cannot be overstated (“Fragile vows”, May 11). While it offers both countries temporary respite, history cautions against overestimating its durability. India’s firm rejection of third-party mediation remains consistent and well-founded, rooted in past experiences of international bias and ineffectual diplomacy. The suggestion of American brokerage reflects a continued misreading of India’s strategic posture. With Pakistan’s military establishment retaining de facto control, particularly under General Asim Munir, hostility is unlikely to wane. Vigilance, not complacency, must guide Indian policy, as peace cannot be secured through illusions or misread intentions.

Masihullah Qasmi Pakahi, Lucknow

Sir — It is commendable that conflict escalation with Pakistan was avoided. However, sections of the media fuelled panic through misleading coverage, creating fear and confusion. Action must be taken against such irresponsible reporting, including heavy fines. There remains a troubling silence over casualties and damage, discouraging open discussion.

Meanwhile, credible platforms like The Wire were pressured to remove content. The public deserves clarity. If terrorists survived the bombings, they remain a threat. The government should convene a special parliamentary session and brief opposition leaders. The prime minister’s continued silence on the ceasefire is concerning.

Hemachandra Basappa, Bengaluru

Sir — The ceasefire decision between India and Pakistan has rightly been welcomed by responsible governments and citizens worldwide. Whether or not it resulted from the intervention of the United States of America is immaterial; the outcome is what matters. Global focus must now shift towards peace and economic development.

India has delivered a costly lesson to Pakistan, one that is likely to endure. The unity shown by Indians during this crisis was deeply moving. It is unfortunate that certain politicians, such as Seeman from Tamil Nadu, continue to criticise the actions of the Union government and armed forces at such a crucial time.

M.C. Vijay Shankar, Chennai

Sir — Scepticism about the India-Pakistan ceasefire is not unwarranted. Continued violations render such agreements hollow. India has long pursued diplomacy, yet persistent cross-border terrorism exposes the futility of dialogue without accountability. While war is never desirable, nations cannot indefinitely endure attacks on sovereignty and the loss of innocent lives. Peace demands more than rhetoric, it requires credible deterrence. Until Pakistan demonstrates genuine responsibility, India must remain prepared to exercise all necessary options, including military action, to safeguard its citizens and territorial integrity. Words alone will not ensure lasting security.

Shilpa Bhaskaran, Hyderabad

Sir — The ceasefire between India and Pakistan offers a temporary halt to escalating tensions. Allegedly brokered by the US, the agreement reflects international concern over regional instability. However, it lacks binding commitments from Pakistan to curb cross-border terrorism, the core issue behind repeated flare-ups. While India gains short-term relief and diplomatic leverage, Pakistan receives breathing space and international goodwill without dismantling its terror apparatus. This ceasefire is a fragile pause, not a resolution, with terrorism left unaddressed.

Gopalaswamy J., Chennai