Letters to the Editor: Woman takes husband to court for caring more about his pet cat

Pet compatible

Sir — People match horoscopes and even blood reports before getting married. But is that enough? In a baffling incident in Karnataka, a woman took her husband to court for caring more about his pet cat than about her. Although she was scolded by the judge for her frivolous complaint, this is not the only case where a pet has become a bone of contention in a wedding. Last month, a girl called off her marriage after her mother-in-law denied her request to bring her dog with her after marriage. The matter boils down to compatibility — both pet parents and pets would benefit if people checked their prospective partners’ stance on furry friends. Having a pet is no less than having a child and it is only right that couples discuss it before getting married.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sourashmi Gupta, Calcutta

Space crunch

Sir — Tigers travel for various reasons, such as finding mates, prey and territory. If they do not find a suitable habitat, they usually return to their former one. Zeenat, an adventurous three-year-old tigress, had escaped from the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha and reached Purulia. She gave the authorities in three states a slip for 24 days before being tranquilised and captured in Bankura on December 29 (“Zeenat odyssey ends in Bankura”, Dec 30). One hopes Zeenat returns home safely.

Debaprasad Bhattacharya, Calcutta

Sir — The unusual rise in tiger deaths in India — authorities have documented 182 tiger deaths in the wild in 2023 — indicates the problems of poaching, habitat fragmentation, territorial conflicts and so on. According to the Wildlife Protection Society of India, of the 182 tiger deaths, 56 were cases of poaching. The rise in the number of tigers and lions in recent years have resulted in increasing human-animal conflicts. The tigress, Zeenat, from Odisha wandering into Bengal after crossing Jharkhand is a case in point.

The recent initiative of the Kerala government to integrate modern technologies with traditional knowledge to curb human-wildlife conflict can be used as a model in other parts of the country. Moreover, tiger habitats need to be expanded for their survival. Without this, tigers will suffer and die from inbreeding.

Prasun Kumar Dutta, West Midnapore

Sir — It is heartening that Zeenat, the tigress from the Similipal Tiger Reserve, has been captured by the authorities instead of being killed by the locals. One hopes that it is sent back home to Odisha with proper precautions as animals often die during such transfers owing to stress.

Shreya Basu, Calcutta

Hateful act

Sir — Recently, a man walked into the Church of the Epiphany in Maw­lynnong and shouted “Jai Shri Ram” (“Anger at ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in NE church”, Dec 29). One wonders whether a Muslim man chanting “Allah hu Akbar” inside a temple would have been tolerated anywhere in the country. The people of Meghalaya must remain alert and not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party to gain political ground in the state. Otherwise, such incidents will become commonplace.

Kajal Chatterjee, Calcutta

True visionary

Sir — Osamu Suzuki, the Japanese businessman and chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, was one of the people behind the introduction of the Maruti 800 in the Indian market (“Maruti man Osamu Suzuki no more”, Dec 28). He started his career in banking and, later, when he married Shoko Suzuki, the granddaughter of Michio Suzuki, he took his wife’s surname and entered the automobile industry. Suzuki’s entry into India completely transformed the Indian car market, which had been dominated by Ambassador and Fiat cars at that time.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sir — The long-serving leader of the Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki, who transformed the company into a global automotive powerhouse, passed away on December 25. Renowned for his sharp business acumen and frugality, he steered the Hamamatsu-based au­tomaker for over four decades, pioneering the company’s entry into international markets. In 1982, he forged a partnership with the Indian government to establish Maruti Udyog, which launched the iconic Maruti 800 hatchback a year later, offering an affordable, efficient option for the middle-class. Suzuki’s commitment to equality in the workplace brought cultural shifts with uniform policies for all employees.

Khokan Das, Calcutta

Just concern

Sir — The protest by locals in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, over the proposed ropeway project to the Vaishno Devi shrine is understandable as many of their livelihoods are linked to ferrying tourists to the temple on horseback or palanquins and other businesses along the trekking route. For years, locals have depended on these jobs to sustain themselves and they fear the project will threaten their only source of income. However, in this era of advanced technology, a modern infrastructure like the ropeway is a necessity. The government must find other avenues of employment for the locals.

Kiran Agarwal, Calcutta

Too short

Sir — The six-day-long Poush Mela ended last week. This year, too, the Visva-Bharati University administration did not allow the Bhanga Mela. Previously, the Bhanga Mela continued for nearly a month after the Poush Mela had ended, giving traders more time to sell their goods at lower prices. The administration should reconsider its decision. The livelihoods of marginalised communities depend on it.

Rituparna Mahapatra, Birbhum