Letters to the editor: William Shakespeare's letter to his wife refutes claims of bad marriage

Sir — William Shakespeare has given the world many a heroine of substance. Yet, historians would have us believe that he abandoned his wife, Anne Hathaway. But the recent discovery of a letter addressed to her may be proof that far from abandoning her, the Bard trusted her with money and responsibility. In his will, Shakespeare had bequeathed “…my second best bed with the furniture” to his wife, interpreted by later scholars as a snub. But in the Elizabethan world, the second-best was often the marital bed and symbolised fidelity. Let us thus not to the marriage of true minds admit impediments.

Aastha Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Quiet resolve

Sir — The horrific attack in Pahalgam demands justice, not rash escalation (“Tense ties”, April 25). While strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan are necessary, India must avoid falling into a tit-for-tat spiral that benefits no one. The priority must be catching the perpetrators and protecting Kashmiris from backlash across the country. They are not outsiders but citizens, equally scarred by terrorism. National unity cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political messaging. India’s greatest strength lies in upholding the rule of law and a calm, credible pursuit of truth. Retaliation may offer momentary satisfaction; restraint, guided by facts, will serve lasting national security.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Justice begins with identifying the attackers, tracing their links, and presenting the truth to the world. Closer to home, attacks on Kashmiri students and citizens are unacceptable. They, too, are victims of terror and deserve protection, not suspicion. This is not the time for war cries but for clarity and unity. Strong democracies respond not with rage but with resolve. Let us not mistake noise for strength.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The recent cross-border exchange of fire between India and Pakistan signals a dangerous unravelling of the 2021 ceasefire, reigniting tensions at a volatile moment. While India rightly pursues justice for the heinous Pahalgam attack, it must balance retaliation with strategic prudence. Pakistan’s habitual denials are familiar, but escalation suits neither nation, especially given the nations’ nuclear capabilities and fragile regional peace.

India’s strength lies in credibility, not impulse. A measured but firm global campaign to expose terror networks, backed by evidence and diplomatic consensus, will serve security more effectively than border skirmishes.

Tusar Kanti Kar,

Howrah

Sir — The resumption of hostilities along the Line of Control following the Pahalgam attack underscores the precariousness of India-Pakistan relations. While New Delhi’s response to cross-border terrorism must be resolute, it must also remain anchored in strategic calculation. The suspension of bilateral treaties and other retaliatory measures, though symbolically potent, risk closing off essential diplomatic pathways. Lasting regional security depends not on reactive posturing but on sustained international engagement, intelligence cooperation, and a transparent attribution of violence. New Delhi must lead not only with strength, but with responsibility.

Gautam Paladhi,

Calcutta

Sir — New Delhi’s swift and symbolic retaliatory measures to the Pahalgam attack, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and diplomatic downgrading, reflect public anger and the government’s desire to reassert control. The path forward must be one of firm but calculated engagement, rooted in clarity, not escalation. As India seeks justice, it must also remember that true strength lies in setting the terms of engagement, not reacting to them.

Ifthekhar Ahmed,

Calcutta