Letters to the editor: ‘Banksying’ is the latest dating trend but the term is grossly misplaced

Misplaced comparison

Sir — The modern dating era seems to be churning out new relationship jargon every day. The latest relationship trend that has gripped the youngsters is ‘banksying’. Named after the British artist and satirist, Banksy, the term refers to blindsiding a partner by suddenly breaking up before he or she realises. But Banksy is known for artworks that appear out of the blue and keep people guessing. His desire for anonymity forms a core element of his artistic style. Labelling a disappearing act from a relationship as ‘banskying’ is thus grossly misplaced because Banksy never appeared in the first place.

Aastha Singh,

Delhi

Touch base

Sir — Subhanshu Shukla’s return after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station has left India beaming with pride on the global stage (“Shukla back, India space dream soars”, July 16). The Axiom 4 mission, which Shukla was a part of, demonstrated the superiority of space technology. Shukla created history as the first Indian to have returned after a successful stay in the ISS.

As Shukla said in his farewell note from the ISS, India’s space journey will be arduous, but it has begun. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s achievements in recent years have alerted the world to its credibility. India’s missions to the Moon and Mars are cost-effective, which is the reason why scores of countries are approaching ISRO to launch their satellites.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The safe return of Shubhanshu Shukla from the ISS sets the tone for India’s Gaganyaan mission, planned for 2027. India’s decades-long space programme, spearheaded by figures like Vikram Sarabhai, has achieved

significant milestones,

including the successful

soft landing of Chandra­yaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole. The micro­gravity experiments conduc­ted during the Axiom 4 mission led to critical knowledge vital for future missions.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The Axiom 4 mission’s crew’s safe return to Earth was not only a scientific success but also a historic milestone for India, Poland and Hungary since it marked their collaborative effort to launch astronauts into space to work at the ISS. Subhanshu Shukla’s achievements will inspire millions of Indian youth and give wings to their dreams.

The crew has brought back impactful scientific data which is a testament to perseverance and global cooperation. During his stay aboard the ISS, Shukla conducted seven microgravity experiments assigned by ISRO successfully. His mission is seen as a stepping stone towards the launch of India’s first crewed spaceflight, Gaganyaan, in 2027.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The successful return of the Indian air force pilot, Shubhanshu Shukla, from the ISS is a watershed moment for Indian space research. His experience must be tapped into for India’s space missions. His learning at the ISS will help the Gaganyaan team buckle up for the space tour and experimentation.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Unmatched aura

Matchless

Sir — July 24 will mark the 45th anniversary of the passing of one of Indian cinema’s greatest legends, Uttam Kumar. Kumar was not just an actor; he was an aura, a phenomenon, and a symbol of Bengal’s cultural renaissance. With a charming screen presence, deep emotional expression, and unmatched versatility, he brought to life countless memorable characters. Among his many films, Nayak, Saptapadi, Harano Sur, Chowringhee, Jiban Mrityu, Bonpalashir Padabali, Memsaheb, Agniswar, and Mouchak remain etched in memory.

What is truly remarkable is that in today’s age of technology-driven, fast-paced cinema, young audiences continue to discover and appreciate Uttam Kumar’s films. Platforms like YouTube and streaming services have introduced his timeless work to new generations, proving that true artistry never fades.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Crucial element

Sir — India’s strength lies in its linguistic diversity. Under the guise of protecting indigenous languages, the Centre is targeting English and aiming to label Hindi as the national language (“Rich heritage”, July 15). Since the ascent of the Bharatiya Janata Party to power, the language debate has taken centre stage. Indian knowledge is not based on one language. The attempt to foreground one language goes against the Indian ethos of pluralism. English is as Indian as the many state languages and is the bridge that connects India to the world.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — It is the moral obligation of a person to learn and respect the language of the soil. India is not a monolithic entity, but a conglomeration of regions, each possessing a distinct linguistic identity of its own. The imposition of one language is thus imprudent. The imperialist mindset of imposing Hindi is making non-Hindi-speaking states protective of their respective tongues.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta