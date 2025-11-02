Letters to the editor: Why do we need to add Halloween to the calendar

Swadeshi spirits

Sir — When Bengalis already have baro maashe tero parbon — more than that since political parties began patronising festivals — one wonders why we needed to add Halloween to the calendar. What is worse, while young Bengali men and women take great pride in dressing up as witches and Count Dracula, not one ever thinks of donning the garb of the petni or the mamdo bhoot. One such young girl dressed in a long, flowing cape and a pointy hat recently boarded the autorickshaw with me. Sharing an auto ride from Ultadanga to Shovabazar would have been less jarring with someone dressed as a shankchunni.

Sagar Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Pure grit

Sir — Jemimah Rodri­gues’s unbeaten 127 against Australia has given Indian women’s cricket one of its finest moments (“Fulfilled, a seven-year prophecy”, Nov 1). Her composure under pressure and tactical maturity transformed a daunting chase into a statement of intent. For a player who was recently dropped, her return spoke volumes about resilience. The innings also reminded everyone of the quiet progress of women’s cricket, where talent now demands recognition rather than requests it. India’s success should mark the beginning of a consistent institutional push for the women’s game.

T. Ramadas,

Chennai

Sir — India’s semi-final triumph over Australia has demonstrated the sheer depth of the team’s character. Recovering from three consecutive defeats to chase 338 against the most dominant side in the world is no ordinary feat. The match was a masterclass in discipline, confidence, and clarity in execution. Jemimah Rodrigues’s innings exemplified how perseverance can alter sporting destinies. Such performances demand more than applause. What is needed is commitment from the cricket board and broadcasters to ensure women’s matches receive equal visibility and scheduling priority.

Noopur Barua,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — The story of Jemi­mah Rodrigues’s anxiety and eventual triumph exposes how fragile sporting confidence can be. Her honest admission of mental struggles deserves empathy. Players operate under intense pressure, amplified by online commentary that often crosses into the realm of cruelty. The trolling that accompanied India’s earlier losses showed how public discourse around women’s sport lacks maturity. Constructive criticism can coexist with compassion. The cricketing community must create a safer environment for athletes to speak openly without fear of ridicule. Rodrigues’s recovery should inspire such support systems for players.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli,

Siliguri

Sir — India’s journey to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup has highlighted how far the sport has come despite institutional inertia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took years to professionalise contracts and introduce a premier league for women. The success of this team stems largely from individual will. It is time for the board to back women’s cricket with the same planning and investment granted to men. Facilities, coaching, and domestic exposure should be equal. Indian women have already proven that talent exists; now the system must match their ambitions.

Fateh Najamuddin,

Lucknow

Sir — The semi-final between India and Australia was a reminder of cricket’s unpredictability and beauty. The packed stadium in Navi Mumbai showed that audiences are ready for women’s cricket when the stage is worthy of the players. The International Cricket Council must learn from this. Poor scheduling and the absurd decision to hold matches during the monsoon undermined the tournament’s quality. Excellence on the field deserves professionalism off it. Cricket administrators must take note of this.

Niamul Hossian Mallick,

East Burdwan