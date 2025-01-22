Letters to the Editor: When a Japanese sunfish began ailing due to loneliness

Company matters

Sir — There may be plenty of fish in the sea but an aquarium can be a lonely place. A sunfish in a Japanese aquarium began ailing when the place was closed to visitors during renovation. Sensing its loneliness, a staff member had the idea of sticking cardboard cut-outs of visitors around the fish tank in an attempt to reassure it with a sense of human presence. Within a short period, the fish recovered. While the sunfish was clearly missing humans, creatures in Indian zoos might be envious of his situation. These animals would perhaps be glad to get a break from people who tease and bother them to get a reaction out of them. Given the poor state of many Indian zoos, shutting them down for renovations might kill two birds with one stone.

Ritwik Basu, Calcutta

Unsafe space

Sir — A fire broke out at the Mahakumbh mela, leading to the destruction of several tents. Two cylinders exploded in sector 19 of the fairground and caused a massive fire in the camps. While the police and the authorities reached the spot quickly and the fire was doused, this incident raises several questions regarding the safety of the devotees who visit the mela from all over the world to partake in the religious event. The state government and the mela authorities expressed anguish over the incident. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure security and prevent such incidents. Instead of spending funds on advertising the event, the authorities should have directed the money towards better safety checks.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur

Sir — The recent fire at the Mahakumbh mela raises serious concerns about safety measures undertaken at such a large-scale event. Despite a quick response from fire services, the blaze, triggered by a gas leak, exposed vulnerabilities in the security infrastructure. With the mela attracting millions of pilgrims, there is an urgent need for stricter safety protocols, including thorough inspections of gas cylinders and better emergency preparedness. The authorities must prioritise the safety of visitors to prevent further incidents

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, Dariba, Delhi

Sir — An event like the Mahakumbh where fire is often a part of religious rituals should be better equipped to deal with fire safety.

Sourish Misra, Calcutta

Delayed count

Sir — The prolonged delay in initiating the national census exercise is worrying (“Dated data”, Jan 20). India is one of the only two countries among the 10 most populous ones in the world that are yet to conduct their regular census exercise since March 2020. The decadal census in India is crucial for targeted socioeconomic planning and data-driven policy formulation. The amount of grants to the states provided by the Centre also depends heavily on this exercise. Moreover, the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act and the delimitation exercise await the census results. The absence of latest data also heavily hampers the policies on market studies and decision-making by private sector and insurance firms. Hence, it is high time that the Centre commences the procedure for conducting the census.

Prasun Kumar Dutta, West Midnapore

Sir — The delay in the census exercise has led to questions about the government’s intentions as it has severely impacted developmental planning in India. The development indicators of a nation are built on census data. A lack of availability of the latest data can lead to an imbalanced allocation of resources to the states. In the past, this has impacted the implementation of various government schemes and many communities and individuals have alleged that they have been neglected in policymaking.

There are also concerns about the government’s claim of transparency in survey methodology and effective collection of data after the Standing Committee on Statistics was dissolved and replaced by the Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys. Since this census will impact India’s social, economic and political administration as well as government policies in the coming years, it must be carried out with caution.

Khokan Das, Calcutta

Toxic air

Sir — Many side effects of air pollution, despite not being easily perceivable, are grave (“Unseen toll”, Jan 17). Along with causing serious illnesses, air pollution negatively impacts the economy. Indoor air pollution, caused by the use of stoves, mosquito coils and incense sticks, is also on the rise. In 2020, 3.2 million people died due to household air pollution. Global bodies should urgently come together to curb the menace of air pollution.

Vinay Asawa, Howrah

Sir — Air pollution also has a negative impact on India’s image in the world. The Danish badminton player, Mia Blichfeldt, criticised Delhi’s air pollution, and its poorly managed and unclean courts while participating in the India Open Super 750 Tournament in Delhi. This is embarrassing for the Badminton Association of India as well as the Indian government. While the BAI can not be expected to resolve Delhi’s air quality crisis, it should at least ensure a safe and hygienic environment for players.

Bal Govind, Noida

Deserved win

Sir — The Indian women’s team won the first Kho Kho World Cup 2025 by dint of its skills and strategies. The Indian team defeated Nepal 78-40 in the final match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Team India, led by the captain, Priyanka Ingle, secured a 34-point lead with the skipper’s outstanding touchpoints. This victory demonstrates the rise of Indian sportswomen globally and will surely inspire athletes across the country.

R.K. Jain, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh