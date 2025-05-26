Letters to the editor: US startup creates fake smartphone

Placebo effect

Sir — Children born before the mobile phone revolution will remember using rectangular pencil boxes, matchboxes, and the TV* remote, among other things to mimic talking on the phone. There were even candies that were sold in mobile-phone shaped* containers so that children could play with them. A start-up in the United States of America has a unique spin on this idea. It has designed an acrylic slab designed to mimic the shape and weight of a real smartphone, allowing users to mimic scrolling motions without actually being online. But given that even children these days play only with actual smartphones of their parents, will such a placebo effect work for adults?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweta Banerjee,

Calcutta

Fatal blow

Sir — The United States of America has long prided itself on strong institutions that transcend individuals and political cycles. The recent targeting of Harvard University by the Donald Trump administration, however, is a grave assault on this tradition. By revoking foreign student enrolment and access to federal systems, the administration jeopardises not only academic freedom but also the pluralism and openness that made American education globally revered. Weaponising visas and funding as punitive tools against dissent sets a dangerous precedent. This is not merely an attack on Harvard, but on the very ideals that have underpinned America’s intellectual and democratic standing in the world.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — To deny Harvard University the ability to admit international students is to fundamentally undermine the values of openness and meritocracy. Foreign students contribute significantly to American academia and innovation. The Trump administration’s actions, cloaked in nationalistic rhetoric, are punitive and political. They reveal a disturbing intent to erode institutional independence and target perceived ideological adversaries. If the rule of law is to mean anything, the courts must firmly uphold Harvard’s right to operate freely. This moment is a test not just for one university, but for American democracy itself — whether it still has space for diversity, dissent and global vision.

Q.A. Qasmi,

Mumbai

Sir — The US is turning its back on the very source of its global soft power — its higher education system. International students have long seen the F-1 visa as a passport to opportunity, excellence, and freedom of thought. Now, they are being vilified and excluded for political gain. Demanding protest surveillance footage and threatening tax exemptions exemplify authoritarian tendencies that have no place in a liberal democracy. This hostility not only affects Harvard University but also signals to the world that the US is retreating from its values. The damage to its moral authority will not be easily undone.

Sofikul Islam,

Goalpara, Assam

Sir — President Donald Trump’s campaign against Harvard University exemplifies how populist politics undermines long-standing civic institutions. Foreign students are being used as pawns in a broader ideological battle that pits the ‘elite’ against the ‘forgotten’. Yet, the intellectual wealth and global reputation of the US have depended precisely on these elite spaces. Harvard is not perfect, but to attack it using immigration policy is deeply cynical. Rather than reforming access and inclusion, the administration appears intent on punishing excellence. This is not about protecting American students — it is about silencing opposition and narrowing the country’s intellectual horizons.

Shyamal Thakur,

East Burdwan

Varied legacy

Sir — The discovery of Graham Greene’s ghost story, “Reading at Night”, offers more than a curio for devoted readers; it reveals a restless creative spirit unafraid to venture beyond genre. Greene’s foray into the spectral demonstrates that literary reputation need not confine artistic impulse. Like Ian Fleming’s lesser-known tales or Henry James’s chilling novellas, such works remind us that great writers often explore twilight zones of theme and form.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Sir — Long-lost stories like “Reading at Night” allow readers to encounter authors in *unfamiliar light, free from the burdens of expectation. They enhance the legacies of authors.

Rinjini Mitra,

Calcutta

Data matter

Sir — The decision to publish monthly data under the revamped Periodic Labour Force Survey marks a significant step forward for policymaking in India. For too long, the absence of timely and credible official labour statistics has hindered response* to shocks such as pandemics or economic disruptions. Monthly updates will not only help governments respond swiftly but also strengthen public trust and global investor confidence. Moreover, aligning the survey to the calendar year improves India’s statistical integration with international systems. Transparent and frequent reporting of unemployment — especially among youth and women — is essential to tackling structural challenges in the labour market.

Abdullah Jameel,

Mumbai