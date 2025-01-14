Letters to the Editor: Tiramisu is top favourite for Calcuttans this winter

Too delicious

Sir — Roald Dahl got it absolutely right in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when he wrote, “There is something about very cold weather that gives one an enormous appetite.” No wonder then that with the temperatures dropping, Calcuttans have been indulging their sweet tooth. Tiramisu, with just the right ratio of sweet to bitter, seems to be a favourite if its presence on every other menu card across the city is anything to go by. However, Calcuttans must be careful not to over-indulge their love for tiramisu. Rumours have it that chefs in Italy had once got so fed up with endless orders of tiramisu that the dessert was banned in some places. Given how easy ordering food has become, Calcutta’s chefs may soon share the distaste of their Italian brethren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanima Paul, Calcutta

Trust deficit

Sir — The decision of the social media giant, Meta, to do away with its third-party fact-checking programme and move to a ‘community notes’ model like X is a disastrous step (“Untruth social”, Jan 11). This will lead to a spike in fake news and false propaganda and further erode people’s trust in social media.

Fateh Najamuddin, Lucknow

Sir — Printed news is more reliable than content on social media as the former goes through several rounds of fact-checking before being published. Factual accuracy is the foundational principle of journalism, requiring multiple gatekeepers.

Meta’s recent decision to drop third-party fact-checkers ahead of Donald Trump taking office as the president of the United States of America is a stark reminder of why established news media is vital for the dissemination of authentic information.

Vijay Singh Adhikari, Nainital

Sir — The dramatic makeover of Meta’s policies ahead of Donald Trump’s second term as the US president reflects its desperation. This is yet another development that exposes the meekness with which corporate leaders surrender to the whims and the ideologies of ruling dispensations.

Khokan Das, Calcutta

Sir — Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, among other platforms, recently announced sweeping changes to its fact-checking programme and informed that it would be less restrictive on topics such as immigration and gender. The effects of this move will be felt across the world. As Meta scrambles to adjust to life under a new president in the White House, social media can no longer be trusted as a credible source of news.

M. Jeyaram, Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Mixed legacy

Sir — The article, “Warts and all” (Jan 11), by the historian, Ramachandra Guha, was a fitting analysis of Manmohan Singh’s legacy. One wonders whether the people of India will follow Singh’s example and work for the uplift of the country.

Subimal Adhikary, Calcutta

Sir — Ramachandra Guha’s article, “Warts and all”, brilliantly analysed Manmohan Singh’s performance as a finance minister and a prime minister, especially his role in shaping India’s economic foundation through his reforms. What Guha does not mention is Singh’s humility and presence of mind while discharging his official duties.

Arun Kumar Baksi, Calcutta

Sir — Manmohan Singh’s political legacy is a testament to his commitment to economic reforms, social welfare and international diplomacy. He was a visionary reformer who played a crucial role in changing India’s economic landscape. Before venturing into politics, he had a distinguished academic and professional career. The baseless criticism that he faced in his second term paved the way for Narendra Modi to come into power.

Manas Mukhopadhyay, Hooghly

Sir — Manmohan Singh’s inability to lead his own flock made him appear weak. At the other end of the spectrum is Narendra Modi who brooks no criticism or dissent whatsoever. If Singh was content being a devotee, Modi likes to play god.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — “India’s ‘silent’ prime minister becomes a tragic figure”, The Washington Post once wrote. It is indeed tragic that despite having a brilliant academic record, Manmohan Singh was clearly controlled by the Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi.

Aranya Sanyal, Siliguri

Sir — While Ramachandra Guha must be lauded for his description of the great odds that Manmohan Singh overcame to reach the top post, he should have considered that people elect a party to power based on its manifesto, which is framed by the party president. It is thus natural that Sonia Gandhi would have had a say in how the government was run. Singh’s respectful attitude towards a woman leader gets maligned as “undue deference” as Guha called it.

Further, Narendra Modi’s spectacular victory in 2014 was a direct result of the communalised environment in the country with the then chief minister of Gujarat being seen as a champion of muscular Hindutva. As far as Guha calling Pranab Mukherjee the worst finance minister since liberalisation is concerned, I would refer to the Euromoney survey, which rated him as the best finance minister in the world in 1984.

Kajal Chatterjee, Calcutta

Smooth connection

Sir — The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will provide seamless connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg throughout the year for both civil and military traffic. The tunnel will open avenues for adventure tourism, benefit the local population, and support the development of areas that remained inaccessible during the winters.

R.S. Narula, Patiala