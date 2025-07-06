Letters to the editor: Lovebugs have taken over Seoul due to global warming

Bug bite

Sir — South Koreans have been bitten by the love bug. This time, though, it is not the metaphorical bug that afflicts Koreans every time a new, cheesy romance drama is released. Lovebugs, known scientifically as Plecia longiforceps, have taken over Seoul and its neighbouring areas owing to the heat-island effect caused by global warming. These insects may be harmless but the chaos they cause — from swamping hiking trails to smearing windows — reveals the creeping cost of a warming climate. Nature is moving faster than bickering governments and, un­like the love bugs, climate change cannot just be swatted away.

Kantamsetti L. Rao,

Visakhapatnam

Ace performer

Sir — Shubman Gill’s double hundred at Edgbaston is a resounding answer to sceptics who questioned his appointment as Test captain (“Gill double, sting in tail and Akash torment England”, July 4). He showed the ability to anchor an innings, adjust his technique under pressure, and lead by example. His temperament, not just talent, is what elevated this knock. India did not need swagger. It needed staying power. Gill provided just that in difficult conditions. This was not a flamboyant shot-fest but a study in control. Team India has found a captain who understands patience, process and purpose.

Tathagata Sanyal,

Birmingham, UK

Sir — Captaincy often damages a batsman’s rhythm. It turns flowing players into overthinkers. But Shubman Gill appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Stripped of clutter, his game has regained fluency. His 269 was not a mechanical pursuit of runs. It was a restoration of confidence through craft. The fact that he prepared for red-ball cricket during the Indian Premier League shows clarity and discipline.

That kind of mental split is rare in modern cricket. Young captains often chase aura. Gill is building authority by doing the work. India’s Test team seems to be in strong hands.

Zakir Hussain,

Kazipet, Telangana

Sir — Criticism of Shubman Gill’s captaincy after the first Test against England was loud. The game’s greats did not become good captains in one series. Judging Gill after one loss was neither fair nor useful. His response with the bat in the second Test says more than a dozen press conferences. He absorbed pressure and converted uncertainty into resolve. Leadership in cricket is not just about tactical moves. It is about resilience and Gill has shown that aplenty. The silence of his critics today is perhaps the best compliment to the maturity he has displayed in the second Test so far.

Vinay Mahadevan,

Calcutta

Sir — Shubman Gill’s double ton has shifted the tone of this series. More importantly, it has shifted the tone of conversation around his captaincy. Gone are the whispers about him being ‘not ready’. This knock has revealed a player who is not chasing records but clarity. His remarks about going back to childhood habits show awareness of rhythm over result. It is easy to be reactive in cricket, particularly as a captain under scrutiny. Instead, Gill has stayed measured. The result is a record-breaking double century that could change the course of the Test match.

Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — It is refreshing to hear a young captain speak about joy, not just technique or pressure. Shubman Gill’s post-match comments reveal a cricketer who values the feel of the game, not merely the outcome. He batted for the team and for himself without losing one to serve the other. That balance is what great captains develop. His method was understated, but the impact was seismic. While critics debated about Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, Gill simply got on with the job. The ‘prince’ label may have drawn sneers, but the crown now sits squarely on his head.

Raktim Das,

Calcutta