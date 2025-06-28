Letters to the editor: The healthiest foods are rarely the most delicious

Poor alternative

Sir — Many people find it hard to function without having a cup of coffee in the morning. But for those prone to anxiety, coffee can worsen symptoms by spiking cortisol levels in the blood. Some have thus found a gentler alternative in matcha, which contains an even greater concentration of antioxidants than green tea and helps maintain focus throughout the day for those looking for the energy that coffee provides without the crash that follows. However, it is futile to pretend that matcha compares to coffee in terms of taste. It seems to be a fact of nature that the healthiest foods are rarely the most delicious.

Dishari Roy,

Calcutta

Space milestone

Sir — Axiom Space is a private company that partners with national bodies like the Indian Space Research Organisation and NASA to support human spaceflight (“Brave new space”, June 26). Its fourth chartered space voyage, Axiom Mission 4, took the first ever Indian to the International Space Station. The objective of the four astronauts who reached the ISS is to study the effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation on the growth of edible microalgae, a nutrient-dense, sustainable food rich in protein, lipids and bioactive compounds, ideal for long-duration space missions. Such studies will provide prolonged sustenance to astronauts during future space missions.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Shubhanshu Shukla piloted Axiom Mission 4 and became only the second Indian to travel to space. ISRO paid around five billion rupees to secure Shukla’s seat and training. It is crucial that India continues to provide long-term support for such space missions.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — While Rakesh Sharma’s voyage to space aboard a Soviet spacecraft in 1984 was largely symbolic and had an inspirational significance for a nation taking early steps in space technology, Shubhanshu Shukla’s two-week-long stay on the ISS will serve several practical purposes. Since Shukla is also one of the four astronauts shortlisted for ISRO’s maiden crewed space mission, Gaganyaan, the experience he is gaining now will prove crucial for India.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — When Shubhanshu Shukla said, “the Tricolour is on my shoulder”, he was reflecting the pride that all Indians feel about his space voyage. Axiom Mission 4, a collaboration among ISRO, NASA, and the European Space Agency, is sure to

open new doors for space research.

As’ad Kabir Nagari,

Mumbai

Sir — Subhanshu Shukla’s achievement is not just a personal triumph. He is a source of inspiration for millions of Indians, especially the youth, who dare to dream big. His presence aboard the ISS is a testament to his dedication and the human spirit of discovery. His journey reminds us that India continues to produce talent capable of making a mark on the global stage.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — International collaboration, such as that which resulted in Axiom Mission 4, has the capacity to do marvels for the human civilisation. Instead, countries are busy fighting one another.

Kantamsetti L. Rao,

Visakhapatnam

End strong

Sir — Kuldeep Yadav, a proven wicket-taker with rare left-arm wrist spin, deserves a place in the playing XI for the remaining Test matches against England. The argument that he lengthens the tail is weak. A batsman is not dropped for not bowling; why penalise a bowler for not scoring fifties? A longer tail that takes 20 wickets is far better than a deeper batting line-up that does not.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai