Letters to the Editor: Spotlight on the world's obsession with fair complexions

Unfair glow

Sir — Fairness products in India have mostly rebranded themselves as products to enhance one's 'glow'. But one wonders why only dark-skinned people are depicted as needing this 'glow'. The Nigerian health ministry's concern over the widespread usage of bleaching creams as people crave lighter skin despite health risks speaks volumes about the world's obsession with fair complexions. In fact, even ayurvedic companies like Patanjali that allegedy receive tacit support from the Indian government sell similar products. Nigeria plans to institute quality checks to stop the usage of bleaching agents in skincare. But can this bleach away the obsession with fair skin?

Namrata Saha, Calcutta

Fatal crush

Sir — A stampede broke out in the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj as lakhs of devotees rushed to take baths in the waters on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The stampede killed at least 30 people and injured many more. As a result, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has postponed the Amrit Snan. Political leaders expressed concerns, demanding immediate action and better arrangements for pilgrims' safety and well-being.

The administration prioritised the security of 'VIPs' at the mela. A tweet by the prime minister, Narendra Modi, was the first official confirmation of the stampede instead of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, taking immediate responsibility for the incident. Following this, the Union defence minister, Rajnath Singh, and Opposition leaders also extended their condolences towards the families of the deceased.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Sir — Many people were killed and several injured in a stampede at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Drone footage showed millions of devotees arriving before dawn to take dips at the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Following the stampede, distraught family members gathered outside temporary medical centres, searching for missing relatives while emergency teams attended to the injured and the police struggled to regain control over the crowds.

Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur

Sir — Despite the enormous publicity surrounding the Mahakumbh, authorities failed to ensure the safety of the devotees. There has rightfully been criticism regarding the authorities' eagerness to organise extravagant arrangements for VIPs to take dips, ignoring the needs of the common people.

For a long time after the stampede, there was no official statement regarding the incident to warn the unsuspecting devotees from joining the event. In fact, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had warned people against paying heed to rumours related to such untoward incidents at the mela. Adityanath, who claims to be a seer, had touted the mela as one of his government's greatest achievements. His words of condolence for the families of the deceased are not enough. In July last year, around 100 people were crushed to death on their way to attend a satsang in Uttar Pradesh. Yet, Adityanath did not learn a lesson.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

Sir — Despite the assurances given by the Yogi Adityanath-led government about the arrangements at Mahakumbh, a stampede killed many people. Nearly 40 crore people were expected to attend the mela. However, the crowd management system seems to have been inadequate, leading to this disaster. The religious congregation has been tainted by this accident.

Bikram Banerjea, Mumbai

Green census

Sir — It is heartening that the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Research Institute and the J&K forest department have geo-tagged 28,500 chinar trees across the region to protect them from pests, diseases and illegal felling due to rampant urbanisation ("J&K census of charming chinars", Jan 23). The initiative is important as digital protection can help in the preservation of iconic and magnificent trees. Chinars are globally renowned for their majestic size. One hopes that Kashmir's chinar trees will continue to be a part of the region's cultural and environmental treasures in the upcoming years. The effort made by the JKFRI and the J&K forest department must be lauded.

Sourish Misra, Calcutta

Sir — The J&K government has come up with a unique initiative, the Digital Tree Aadhaar programme, for the conservation of chinar trees, which are vital to the region’s ecology. Rapid urbanisation poses threats to these trees, necessitating advanced technological interventions to ensure their survival.

Under this initiative, chinar trees are being geo-tagged and embedded with QR codes that capture detailed information, including geographical location, health stats, and growth patterns. This approach allows conservationists to address potential risks effectively while creating a comprehensive chinar tree database. Approximately 28,500 trees have reportedly been surveyed with the data being continuously updated to preserve these trees.

Ranganathan Sivakumar, Chennai