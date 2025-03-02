Letters to the editor: Small parks becoming the new norm in India

Space crunch

Sir — A park in Nagai­zumi, Japan, has been officially named the world’s smallest park, covering an area of just two and a half square feet. What it is essentially is a bench with some grass growing around it and a plaque. Such token parks might become a reality in India too given the way public spaces are disappearing owing to construction and encroachment. In 2023, several parks in Chandigarh were turned into private gardens or lawns by residents of nearby housing societies. Local clubs, too, often build their offices inside parks and take up valuable open space. Small parks might just be the new norm.

Roshni Sen,

Calcutta

Piled treasure

Sir — It was comforting to know from reading the article, “The Antilibrary” (Feb 26), by Uddalak Mukherjee that there are others like me, fellow impulse buyers and collectors of aspirational books. The haphazard arrangement of titles around the house is not a mess; rather it is an invitation to serendipitous rediscovery. Lately, I have found particular joy in a small pleasure of tsundoku: pulling a book from the middle of a stack, reading a single chapter, story, or passage, then placing it back on top, where it will soon be buried by another book. In time, I will rediscover it and pick up right where I left off. This cycle of delayed gratification has its own quiet charm.

Shreya Basu,

Ranikhet, Uttarakhand

Sir — As with other Japanese words like karaoke, tsunami, and otaku, I think it is high time that the word, tsundoku, enter the English language. Now if only we can figure out a word to describe unread online books that languish on one’s Kindle. E‑tsundoku or Tsunkindle perhaps.

Bishwanath Yadav,

West Burdwan

Sir — The article, “The Antilibrary” was interesting. Sadly, there has been a decline in the sales of printed books globally and a shift towards digital formats in recent years. The upsurge in podcasts and vlogs,too, has affected readers’ decision to purchase physical books. The pile of books in the corner remain unread for several reasons.

Sunil Chopra,

Ludhiana

Sir — I have in my collection some unread books. I have always promised myself that I will read them sometime in the future. Some of the unread books on my shelf were impulsive purchases because the price tag was attractive. The space on the bookshelf is not the only thing that is shrinking, people’s budgets for books are shrinking too. Tsundoku offers a nice cushion for times when people may not have the money for books.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — Hoarding books is not about clutter, it is about preserving knowledge. Each unread title holds untapped potential and, by keeping them, we ensure future opportunities for discovery. Books are not disposable but timeless companions — growing in value as they wait for the right moment to be explored.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Sir — Accumulating books, whether read or unread, is a form of intellectual wealth. It fosters a lifelong relationship with literature where even the unexamined volumes on our shelves have the potential of inspiring and challenging us in the future.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Exit route

Sir — NASA’s announcement that asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat has come as a bit of a disappointment. Amidst a decade of climate chaos, wars, and pandemics, not to mention the man in charge of the Oval Office, the idea of a giant space rock crashing into Earth seems almost refreshing. At least there would be a definitive end to the chaos with an apocalypse.

Devendra Khurana,

Bhopal