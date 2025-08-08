Letters to the editor: Complaining to HR over a wedding invitation dispute causes unnecessary loss of face

Petty anger

Sir — Receiving a wedding invitation is always joyous; it is a positive affirmation of the relationship between the inviter and the invitee. But things took an ugly turn in a firm in America recently when an employee did not include one of her coworkers in her wedding guest list. The latter was so miffed that she not only confronted the bride but also later filed a complaint with human resources, claiming that the bride was being “exclusive”. Invitations are extremely personal and cannot be forced. Going to HR on such trivial matters must have caused a loss of face for the complainant.

Bani Halder,

Delhi

Tribal titan

Sir — It was saddening to learn about the passing away of Shibu Soren, a prominent tribal leader and three-time chief minister of Jharkhand, at the age of 81 (“Statehood leader Soren no more”, Aug 5). Soren was like a father figure to the people of Jharkhand and fought relentlessly against the exploitation of tribals by moneylenders. One of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, it was Soren’s efforts that led to the carving out of Jharkhand from Bihar in the year, 2000.

Soren’s influence among the tribals was such that many of them believed that he had magical powers. He earned the title, ‘Dishom Guru’, from his people. However, like any other politician, Soren remained embroiled in controversies. The JMM bribery case is an example.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — Shibu Soren will be remembered as a popular tribal icon who fought for the rights of the marginalised and played a pivotal role in the decades-long statehood movement for Jharkhand. Soren was also a steadfast supporter of the Telangana statehood cause that symbolised regional solidarity and federal justice. Soren turned his father’s martyrdom into a mass struggle that changed the contours of India’s political map, reclaimed tribal land, and brought Adivasi voices in Parliament.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The demise of Shibu Soren is an irreparable loss to the tribals of Jharkhand. Soren’s struggle began at the young age of 15 when his father was allegedly murdered by moneylenders. He went on to hold the reins of Jharkhand thrice as chief minister, during which he relentlessly fought for the welfare of farmers and tribals.

Ravi C.S. Rao,

West Midnapore

Sir — With the passing away of Shibu Soren, the life of one of the most luminous figures of India’s Adivasi history came to an end. The brutal murder of his father at the hands of moneylenders left a deep wound in Soren from which he forged his lifelong revolt against injustice.

In the early 1970s, Soren called on tribals to take up bows and arrows against moneylenders to reclaim their lands. The movement has become part of Jharkhand’s folklore, making Soren both a revered and a feared figure.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — Any discussion on Jharkhand’s history is incomplete without the mention of Shibu Soren. More than a politician, Soren will be remembered as a social reformer who led a tribal revolution. The Santhali son showed people how to achieve dreams with a social vision.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Chaos prevails

Sir — The July revolution last year promised a new Bangladesh. But the country remains under the dark cloud of autocracy and human rights violations (“Still volatile”, Aug 5). The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been unable to surmount challenges like fundamentalism and corruption. Persecution of minorities has increased as extremist forces thrive freely. Internal volatility, coupled with the alienation from strategic allies like India, has reduced trade prospects. Dhaka needs an immediate course correction.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — Despite the promises made by Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in religious extremism and a breakdown of the rule of law. There is no denying that the government of the ousted Sheikh Hasina was flawed. But the alarming rise of extremist forces under Yunus’s watch strikes at the core of the secular foundation laid by the Mujibist order.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Beyond reserves

Sir — It was concerning to know that there has been a considerable increase in tiger deaths outside reserves (“Stray cats”, Aug 4). Tigers face an extreme shortage of food. Ungulates, which are an important part of the tigers’ prey base, have decreased and deforestation has destroyed tiger habitats. The expansion of buffer zones is key to tiger conservation.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Sir — Deforestation and infrastructure building have caused tigers to stray — 30% of tigers in India live outside reserves. Better safety regulations can ensure the success of conservation.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly