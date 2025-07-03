Letters to the editor: Saag milkshake is an experiment which belongs to the dustbin

Abominable drink

Sir — Cooking is all about experimentation. But some experiments belong in the dustbin. Saag milkshake is surely one of these. Blending cooked saag with ice-cream and topping it up with fresh whipped cream and coriander is something even Doctor Frankenstein would have shied away from. Yet that is clearly what people seem to be doing. If one wants to eat saag, one can enjoy it in the variety of ways in which it is cooked across the country — there is pnui shaaker chorchori from Bengal, sarson da saag from Punjab, keerai masiyal from Tamil Nadu and aloo laai xaak bhaja from Assam to name just a few. These dishes are layered, rich in flavours and healthy. Ice-cream might make most things better, but it certainly does not improve the taste of saag.

Rithabhari Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Right to choose

Sir — The Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday marked not only a personal milestone but a moment of reflection for a people in exile. His life stands as testimony to resilience, dignity, and unwavering commitment to peaceful resistance. Despite decades of displacement, the Tibetan spirit endures and has been shaped profoundly by his teachings. The reincarnation debate reveals deep anxieties about the future. This spiritual institution has long served as a rallying point for cultural identity.

Its continuation must remain untainted by political coercion, especially from authoritarian forces determined to erase Tibetan autonomy and history.

Raktim Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Tibetan Buddhism’s tulku tradition — it involves the recognition and veneration of individuals believed to be reincarnations of enlightened beings or highly accomplished masters — has survived centuries of upheaval. The Dalai Lama’s insistence that the process of reincarnation remain independent of Beijing is neither provocative nor political. It is a principled stance grounded in centuries of religious doctrine. Any attempt by China to impose its candidate should be regarded as an act of cultural appropriation and religious distortion. The spiritual inheritance of a people should never be subject to State control. India and the international community must reaffirm their commitment to Tibetan freedom of belief and cultural self-determination.

Nikhil C.K. Ramani,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — India became a sanctuary for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community in exile at a defining moment of modern Asian history. With the current Dalai Lama declaring that the tulku tradition should continue and there will be another Dalai Lama after him, India must, once again, show moral clarity. Remaining neutral in the face of cultural erasure is not diplomacy. It is abdication. The preservation of Tibetan religious institutions has become a regional responsibility given China’s well-documented attempts at meddling. The next few days present a test not just of policy but of conscience and commitment to pluralism.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Sir— The Dalai Lama’s succession is not merely an internal Tibetan matter. It has geopolitical, cultural, and ethical implications. China’s drive to pre-emptively assert control over religious succession undermines global norms around freedom of religion and conscience. The Resolve Tibet Act in the United States of America rightly recognises this. Other democracies should follow suit. Endorsing a politically motivated successor would validate authoritarian overreach. Supporting a spiritually legitimate process, on the other hand, would affirm a commitment to human dignity and religious autonomy. The time to take a principled stand is fast approaching.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta

Sir — The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama has always involved faith, discernment, and tradition. The Chinese government’s stated desire to select a “soul boy” through bureaucratic procedure and golden urns reflects political ambition. Tibetan Buddhism deserves respect. The Dalai Lama has already outlined a legitimate process rooted in sacred guidance. Any attempt to circumvent it should be internationally rejected and exposed for the power play it truly is.

P.K. Saha,

Calcutta

Health first

Sir — The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has asked schools affiliated to it to register all students from Classes I to XII for the council’s “physical health and fitness assessment” programme. The CISCE initiative places health at the heart of schooling, where it rightly belongs. Encouraging fitness from Class I onwards will help embed good habits early. In an age of increased digital dependency and sedentary lifestyles, physical education deserves institutional urgency. Schools have long prioritised academic performance, often at the expense of physical well-being. This programme can restore balance. With proper implementation, it can shape a generation that values stamina, movement, and discipline as much as grades or exam ranks.

Shibaprasad Deb,

Calcutta

Sir — The new CISCE fitness initiative offers benefits but it also raises valid concerns. By requiring registration of every student, the CISCE will gain unprecedented access to institutional data. While physical fitness is important, the terms of data storage and usage must be clarified. Privacy norms and safeguards should be publicly stated. A clear distinction must be made between health tracking and institutional surveillance. Schools and parents alike must be informed about who sees what, and why. Accountability is as vital as activity.

Chandan Chattopadhyay,

Hooghly

Sir — CISCE’s call to transform school campuses into fitness hubs reveals a gap in reality. Many schools lack open grounds or even basic equipment. The council must address infrastructural inequalities first.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai