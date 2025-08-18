Letters to the editor: Generation Z finds logic in trading despair for dessert with 'treat culture'

Sweet treats

Sir — Generation Z has discovered that the cure for modern woes lies not in revolution or reform but in cookies and croissants. Called ‘treat culture’, the strategy is simple: endure the bitter realities of life and, at the end of the day, buy two cookies and call it self-care. It sounds frivolous, yet there is logic in trading despair for dessert. One cannot buy a house but one can certainly buy a tiramisu cheesecake or a seven-layer chocolate cake. Economists are frowning at Gen Z’s bank balance. The truth, though, is that in a world full of uncertainties, a chocolate fudge brownie may be the only investment with reliable returns.

Pritha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Damp squib

Sir — The meeting bet­ween the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the Russian president, Vla­di­mir Putin, in Alaska was billed as a grand diplomatic showdown but ended as a stage show with little substance (“Unclear picture”, Aug 17). Putin gained visibility without conceding much and Trump appeared fatigued and evasive in front of reporters. India, watching from afar, had a very different stake in the outcome. For New Delhi, the question was not about European security, but whether the 25% secondary tariff would be rolled back. While the US president has hinted at something to this effect, there is nothing concrete on it yet.

Koustabh Sengupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The Alaska summit showed that Vladimir Putin continues to dictate Russia’s terms of engagement. He spoke first, he set the tone, and he left without offering concessions. For Donald Trump, the cost of that theatre could be political embarrassment. For India, the cost could be economic pain. Trump is still holding the secondary tariffs as a bargaining chip. This tactic ignores the fact that Indian refiners buy oil purely on commercial grounds and Russian crude remains outside sanctions.

Shatadru Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — Donald Trump entered the Alaska meeting promising toughness, but the handshake with Vladimir Putin and staged smiles told another story. Putin offered nothing yet walked away looking rehabilitated on the global stage. For all the talk of breakthroughs, nothing moved on Ukraine, nothing changed on sanctions, and nothing shifted on tariffs. Once again, an international summit became less about negotiation and more about narrative management.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — If the Alaska meeting was meant to unsettle Vladimir Putin, the outcome suggests otherwise. He strolled in stone-faced and walked out unruffled. Donald Trump, on the other hand, dodged questions and muttered about “progress” without being able to furnish details. High-optics diplomacy demands substance to be deemed successful. The tariffs that were supposedly the leverage remain frozen in limbo just like the war they were meant to influence. The entire episode resembled a political stage play with the actors performing for an audience that has grown tired of reruns.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Green necessity

Sir — Urban parks are shrinking in number and falling in quality despite their importance. These green lungs help reduce pollution and offer citizens a rare sense of calm. Yet most parks today lack maintenance, proper supervision and cleanliness. They turn noisy and messy in the evenings, with vendors and litter overtaking the landscape. Administrations must remember that a park is not a luxury; it is a civic necessity. Funds and attention must be allocated to preserve these vital spaces for public health.

Zakir Hussain,

Kazipet, Telangana

Sir— The daily rhythm of a park reflects the city itself. Mornings bring walkers moving slowly, evenings bring noisy children and restless vendors, and nights bring silence disturbed only by those seeking a place to sleep. Each stage of the day shows how much citizens rely on these spaces, despite their decline. A clean and safe park does not demand advanced technology or huge budgets. It requires consistency. If a city can maintain its roads, it should certainly maintain its gardens with equal seriousness.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Just rule

Sir — The Board of Control for Cricket in India has introduced a rule allowing ‘Serious Injury Replacements’ in multi-day domestic cricket. This amendment acknowledges the practical reality of long-format cricket. A team losing a key player to a sudden fracture or dislocation should not be forced to play a man short for four days. The law is a natural progression from concussion substitutes and will reduce the unevenness created by uncontrollable injuries.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar,

Bengaluru

Sir — The English captain, Ben Stokes, insists that injuries are part of the game. He is right about their inevitability but wrong about their treatment. The BCCI’s decision to introduce ‘Serious Injury Replacements’ is prudent.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta