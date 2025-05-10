Letters to the editor: Researchers aim to develop leather from T-Rex for making bags, purses

Dino purse

Sir — There has perhaps never lived a creature that humans have not found a way of exploiting. This includes an extinct being, the T-Rex. Using T-Rex collagen, researchers are hoping to develop leather created from an extinct species for the first time which will then be used to make bags and purses. This cloud, though, has a silver lining. This would be lab-grown leather, which, if successfully marketed, could prove as a viable, biodegradable alternative to genuine leather and reduce human dependence on a carbon-intensive industry. One wonders how the once-feared predator would feel about being tamed into a purse.

Radhika Agarwal,

Calcutta

A great deal

Sir — The free trade agreement signed by India and the United Kingdom has ushered in new hope for India’s business prospects amidst global uncertainties (“India clinches trade pact with UK”, May 7). It has the potential to boost India’s manufacturing sector, which currently contributes around 17% to the country’s gross domestic product. India would also do well to push for similar trade deals with the European Union and other countries to remain insulated from the global financial turmoil being caused by the United States of America.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — Both India and the UK needed a free trade deal in the current atmosphere of economic uncertainty induced by the policies of the US president, Donald Trump. Now, 99% of Indian exports to the UK will face zero duty. These include labour-intensive products like textiles, leather, footwear, toys, jewellery in addition to white-collar services. In exchange, India will slash tariffs on 90% of British product categories.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The India-UK FTA marks a promising milestone in global cooperation. It has been described as historic and will provide new opportunities for Indian professionals. Its implications for the fashion and the luxury sectors will be significant too. However, it is crucial that the agreement is implemented with fairness, ensuring that benefits reach workers, small businesses, and consumers, not just major industries. Long-term success lies in inclusive and transparent execution of the pact.

Mohammad Hasnain,

Mumbai

New leader

Sir — The leader of the conservative Christian De­mocratic Union of Germany, Friedrich Merz, has been elected chancellor in the second round of parliamentary voting (“Merz is new chancellor after hitch”, May 7). His party is in a surprising alliance with the Centre-Left Social Democratic Party. While he has a strong background in business, he has no experience in leading a government. Yet, the alliance has promised to revive growth, reduce corporate taxes and lower energy prices.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — Friedrich Merz initially fell six votes short of an absolute majority. But after hours of uncertainty in the Bundestag, the parties and the Bundestag president agreed to hold a second ballot, which Merz won with 325 votes. His coalition with the Centre-Left thus has enough seats in Parliament. Merz’s failure in the first ballot is unprecedented in post-War German history.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Harmful product

Sir — The Central government banned single-use plastic in 2022 but it is still being used openly. It is dangerous to the environment and to animals and human beings. It is imperative to spread awareness regarding the effects of single-use plastic. Strict action must be taken to deter people from using it. Viable alternatives, such as cloth bags, must be promoted instead.

Arshad Bastavi,

Mumbai