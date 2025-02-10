Letters to the Editor: Research finds out why Saturdays are more stressful than Mondays

Sad Saturdays

Sir — The Larsen & Toubro chief would be ecstatic to know that researchers from University College London have proven that humans are actually happier on Monday mornings even with work looming large and more anxious on Saturday evenings with the weekend stretching out before them. But before he gets too happy, he would do well to consider why it is that people are anxious on weekends. With weekdays falling short to finish all the work that corporate jobs demand, people often carry work into the weekend. Surely the reason to hate Saturdays is that it is worse to slog on one’s day off than on a working day?

Pratiti Dutta, Calcutta

Delicate balance

Sir — The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points is a welcome move in these uncertain times (“Repo rate cut to lighten home loan burden”, Feb 8). By reducing borrowing costs, the RBI is encouraging consumption and investment, both crucial for spurring economic growth. With a moderate inflation forecast and the gross domestic product growth projected to recover, this proactive stance ensures that the economy does not stall. The move also provides relief to borrowers, particularly those with loans linked to the repo rate. The RBI’s flexibility and responsiveness are vital as India navigates global headwinds. Hopefully, this step will provide the necessary momentum for sustained recovery.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee, Hooghly

Sir — While the RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate is commendable for boosting economic activity, there are concerns regarding its long-term impact on inflation. The projected consumer price index inflation of 4.2% for the coming year might sound manageable but given that inflation rates have historically fluctuated, further rate cuts could risk overheating the economy. The RBI must strike a balance between stimulating growth and ensuring that inflation remains under control. A more cautious approach could have ensured that the delicate equilibrium between growth and price stability is not disrupted. The risks of fuelling inflation need careful monitoring.

Mehraj Siddiqui, Calcutta

Sir — The recent rate cut by the RBI raises a crucial question: will this really make a tangible difference? While lowering borrowing costs sounds promising, the challenges India faces are far more complex. The global economy remains volatile and with geopolitical tensions and a strong US dollar, the RBI’s action may not be enough to counter external pressures. Furthermore, the fear of rising cyber fraud in the digital economy is growing. Is this rate cut a short-term fix or will it lead to long-term stability? It remains to be seen whether it can deliver lasting economic benefits.

R.K. Jain, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — The RBI’s recent rate cut may seem like a prudent move to encourage spending but one is concerned about the broader implications for financial stability. Lower interest rates could incentivise excessive borrowing, potentially leading to unsustainable debt levels. While relief for borrowers is important, it is essential to consider the long-term consequences on financial markets. With global uncertainties and rising trade tensions, this rate cut could add to market volatility. Instead of cutting rates, the RBI could have focused on strengthening structural reforms that would build resilience in the economy, particularly in the face of external shocks.

Vinay Asawa, Howrah

Deficient plate

Sir — The Maharashtra government’s recent move to withdraw eggs from its mid-day meals is a concerning example of how political pressures can overshadow public health imperatives. Despite mounting evidence of widespread child malnutrition in Maharashtra, particularly in rural districts like Dhule and Chandrapur, the government has chosen to listen to protests from right-wing groups rather than focusing on the nutritional needs of vulnerable children. Eggs are an affordable, effective source of protein. Alternatives like chickpeas and soybeans, while useful, cannot easily replace the protein content and affordability of eggs on such a large scale. A focus on children’s welfare should override divisive food politics.

Nadeem Ahmed, Akola, Maharashtra

Squeak for help

Sir — While it is easy to get swept up in sci-fi scenarios like an asteroid hitting Earth or an Artificial Intelligence apocalypse, the real menace in our cities is far more mundane: rats. A recent study highlighted their alarming increase, thanks to factors like rising temperatures and poor urban waste management. This is a stark reminder that urban living comes with its own set of challenges. Human activities like waste mismanagement, overpopulation, and climate change are creating ideal conditions for these pesky creatures. Instead of relying on quick fixes like poison, cities need comprehensive strategies: better waste disposal, stricter building regulations, and public education. If we cannot keep rats at bay, the world will end with a squeak and not a bang.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli, Siliguri