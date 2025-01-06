Letters to the Editor: ‘Registered book post’ service comes to a halt

Lost riches

Sir — The Department of Posts has decided to end the registered book post service. This affordable and reliable service allowed books to reach even the most remote corners of India, fostering a culture of reading and learning. For many, sending books was an affordable joy, a ritual passed down through generations. With the new registered parcel, the charges of sending a book have trebled. In an age dominated by fleeting information and fake news, books remain a vital source of knowledge and their accessibility should be supported not hindered. A little piece of literary history has truly been lost.

Surya Sen,

Calcutta

Discordant note

Sir — I read Uddalak Mukherjee’s reflection on secularism and the azaan with a mix of dismay and hope (“Different melody”, Dec 31). The respondent’s struggle with the sound of the azaan reveals how secularism in India is being subtly tested. Secularism is not a privilege but a necessity — it forms the foundation of our republic. The man’s discomfort should not be dismissed but understood as part of a broader discourse. When a simple call to prayer causes unease, it highlights the fragmentation of society. If we are to remain true to the ideals of pluralism, we must resist forces that seek to divide us. The azaan, like temple bells, is a symbol of communal harmony. We must ensure that these values are not eroded, both publicly and privately.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala, Punjab

Sir — The thought-provoking piece on the evolving relationship between a Hindu man and the azaan in his neighbourhood provided a candid glimpse into the subtle yet alarming changes occurring in Indian society. While the man’s discomfort expressed over the azaan is understandable, it serves as a powerful reminder of the need to cultivate empathy and understanding for other communities. Secularism, as envisaged by our Constitution, was not merely a political choice but a moral imperative to protect diversity. The concern that secularism is being eroded over time is valid. As a society, we must ensure that all communities can coexist peacefully without their practices becoming sources of discomfort.

It is disheartening to witness how exposure to the azaan is now perceived as an intrusion, reflecting a larger issue of social cocooning. We must break these bubbles of isolation and embrace the pluralism that once defined India.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia

Sir — The article, “Different melody”, brilliantly exposed the blatant double standards of the Hindu(tva) public of India. It is hypocritical to be perturbed by the azaan but not the sound of bhajans being played on loudspeakers. It is the support of such people as the man whose thoughts are aired in the piece that allows Hindutva hardliners to get away with crimes and their political minders to come to power.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — I was deeply moved by the reflective account of how one individual’s feelings towards the azaan have evolved over time in “Different melody”. Uddalak Mukherjee highlighted an important issue: the growing discomfort with religious practices that were once woven into the fabric of Indian society. This discomfort signals a deeper social divide and reflects rising intolerance and suspicion between communities.

India’s strength has always been its diversity, yet increasingly, this diversity is seen as a source of tension rather than pride. The respondent’s sentiment of feeling “out of place” due to the azaan is becoming disturbingly common. This shift in perception is part of a broader trend where pluralism is harder to sustain. We must ask ourselves why we have become uncomfortable with the practices of others.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Violent streak

Sir — The increasing portrayal of violence in cinema is deeply concerning (“Trigger warning”, Jan 4). Such content heightens aggression and desensitises viewers to real-world brutality. While art must reflect reality, film-makers must be cautious not to glorify violence for entertainment purposes. It is crucial that both creators and audiences take responsibility in curbing the damaging impact of unchecked violence in films.

Sonali Singh,

New Delhi

Sir — The normalisation of violence in films is problematic. While films can depict conflict, the glorification of violence without a meaningful narrative is harmful. It is essential for society’s well-being that we regulate and reconsider the portrayal of violence in cinema.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — While the increasing portrayal of violence in films is a valid concern, it is essential to remember that cinema often acts as a reflection of society. Film-makers must have the freedom to depict harsh realities, even if they involve violence, to tell powerful and meaningful stories. Censorship should not stifle creativity or artistic expression, especially when the portrayal serves a larger social commentary or artistic purpose.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur