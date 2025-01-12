Letters to the editor: Perry, who inspired the character of Donkey in 'Shrek', passes away

Carrots, not peanuts

Sir — Perry, the miniature donkey who inspired Donkey in the film, Shrek, has passed away at 30. His life is a reminder of the often-overlooked contribution animals make to cinema. Despite starring in a multimillion-pound franchise, Perry earned only $75. Unlike Messi, the French border collie who won the Palm Dog Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Perry spent his life in obscurity. While reports claim that Perry was perfectly happy to be chewing grass in a sunny spot on a field and receiving chin scratches, a little more money could have earned him a few extra carrots. Surely he deserved that.

Mrinal Dey,

Delhi

Viciously silenced

Sir — The death of the journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, in Chhattisgarh highlights the grave risks faced by investigative reporters in India, particularly those working in rural areas (“Cry for shield for scribes”, Jan 5). Freelance journalists, often reporting on corruption and irregularities, operate with minimal protection and face violent retaliation for their work. India’s press freedom is rapidly declining, with reporters exposing corruption becoming easy targets for those in power. It is crucial that we ensure better safety and legal protections for these journalists who strive to hold corrupt systems accountable.

Rituparna Mahapatra,

Birbhum

Sir — The shocking death of Mukesh Chandrakar underscores a disturbing trend in India — freelance journalists working in small towns and rural areas are increasingly vulnerable to threats and violence (“Right to say”, Jan 10). These freelancers are often left at the mercy of powerful individuals. The lack of protection for these journalists erodes the public’s right to know. Urgent action is needed to safeguard their lives and ensure that truth-telling is not met with violence.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The fact that journalism has become a dangerous profession in India is evident from the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar. Freedom of the press is fundamental to democracy. Investigative authorities must protect this freedom by ensuring

that a thorough probe is conducted and speedy punishment meted out to Chandrakar’s murderers.

Debaprasad Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — Mukesh Chandrakar of Bastar has joined the list of journalists who have lost their lives owing to their fearless brand of journalism. His murder, allegedly for exposing corruption in Chhattisgarh, is a shocking blow to the freedom of speech and expression. Stringers with little to no financial support from the newspapers or television channels they contribute to make easy victims for the corrupt. It is no surprise that India’s rank on the Press Freedom Index is rapidly falling.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — In “Lessons from a slain scribe, inked in blood” (Jan 9), Pheroze L. Vincent paid a poignant tribute to the slain journalist when he wrote, “A drive through a forest in central India with Mukesh Chandrakar changed the way I looked at journalism and society.” Vincent’s first-person account of Chandrakar painted a picture of how he beat great odds to become a journalist and outlined the source of his empathy for the people of Bastar.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — Mukesh Chandra­kar’s murder is yet another attempt by the powers that be to cripple independent media. Despite the call by the Press Club of India for a thorough investigation into his death, it is doubtful whether the government will bring the culprits to justice. Such doubts arise as the killers of Gauri Lankesh are, at present, out on bail while scholars like Umar Khalid are behind bars.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta