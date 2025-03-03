Letters to the editor: Ordering fish online can give a Bengali nightmares

Fishy business

Sir — One would think that Bengalis would appreciate being able to hug their pashbalish a little while longer now that they do not have to go to the bajaar to buy fish, which can be ordered online. But the dismal cuts that online delivery offers are enough to give any Bengali worth his salt nightmares that send him scrambling to the local market instead of ordering fish online. Parshe and pabda are slit length-wise along their bellies making the bones spill out while cooking, while uncaring slicing of rui and katla often punctures their gallbladders, making the fish taste bitter. The fine art of buying fish includes a meticulous scrutiny of how it is being cut and cleaned.

Subhendu Palit,

Calcutta

Diplomatic failure

Sir — The recent press conference at the White House with the Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the president and vice-president of the United States of America, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, respectively, was appalling (“Rude awakening”, Mar 2). It was an exercise in humiliation, turning diplomacy into a spectacle for television. Zelensky, a leader fighting for his country’s survival, was belittled by two leaders more focussed on self-promotion than statesmanship. The US should aim for constructive dialogue and respect and not treat countries as subjects for mockery. This undermines the dignity of diplomacy and damages international relations.

D. Sinha,

Calcutta

Sir — The mistreatment of Volodymyr Zelensky during his meeting with Donald Trump was shocking and demeaning. While Trump and J.D. Vance played to the cameras, Zelensky was left defending his country’s sovereignty against an imperialistic mindset. Diplomacy should not be reduced to a reality TV show, where international affairs are manipulated for entertainment. The West must refocus on genuine dialogue and mutual respect, rather than reducing vital global issues to humiliating public spectacles.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’s behaviour towards Volodymyr Zelensky exposed the danger of diplomacy becoming a media spectacle. Rather than fostering meaningful dialogue, the exchange was reduced to a farcical theatre. Zelensky, despite the immense challenges his country faces, was openly berated and humiliated, undermining the dignity of his office. Diplomacy should be conducted with respect. The US must return to a more respectful approach to international relations.

M.R. Jayanthy,

Chennai

Sir — Volodymyr Zelensky’s confrontation with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance at the White House press conference was a prime example of diplomacy being reduced to reality TV, which is all that the US president understands. The public humiliation of a leader fighting for his nation’s survival diminishes the seriousness of global issues. It was a sad reminder that politics has become more about spectacle than substance. World leaders should be able to engage in difficult discussions without fear of being insulted publicly for the sake of TV ratings.

Hema Hari Upadhyay,

Ujjain

Sir — The recent White House press conference between the leaders of Ukraine and the US was a disgraceful moment for diplomacy. Volodymyr Zelensky, under immense pressure to end the war in his home country, was subjected to a humiliating public display. The US must reconsider its approach to diplomacy, ensuring that mutual respect, not spectacle, drives international discussions. This event only deepens the cynicism surrounding politics today.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Damp squib

Sir — The cancellation of the Afghanistan-Australia quarter finals of the ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium highlights a serious issue with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s infrastructure. Despite investing heavily to revamp the stadiums, the absence of an adequate drainage system has left the venue vulnerable to weather disruptions. The viral aerial view of the rain-soaked ground only underlined the failure to address this critical aspect. If Pakistan hopes to host international events, a proper drainage system at stadiums should be a priority. The PCB needs to learn from this experience and ensure better facilities for future tournaments.

A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

— The waterlogged Gaddafi Stadium exposed a significant flaw in the PCB’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. Social media users were quick to point out that stadiums in Pakistan cannot hold matches of international stature.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Sir — It was shocking to see that the ground staff at the Gaddafi Stadium used mops and sponges to dry a cricket field. No wonder the surface was still left with a lot of water after an hour of action by the staff on the ground. Even if Pakistan cannot afford supersoppers that are used elsewhere in the world, surely it can at least ensure better drainage. This has been an utter embarrassment for the PCB and the subcontinent.

Neeladri Saha,

Calcutta