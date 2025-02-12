Letters to the Editor: New app delivers 'humans for advice' within 10 minutes

Free advice

Sir — Applications that deliver things at a lightning-fast pace are not new — be it grocery or precious jewellery, most things are now just a click and 10 minutes away. But a new app, Topmate.io, promises to deliver something unique in 10 minutes: good old advice. Industry experts on this app will dispense customised advice to help people get jobs. But unlike a packet of basmati rice, advice is subjective and might not be useful for all. Given the high unemployment rates in India, it is thus unwise for people to waste money on buying advice that might not yield results. More so when such industry experts write reams of advice free of cost on their LinkedIn or X accounts. If nothing else, there are willing parar kakus who will offer unsolicited advice for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soham Deb, Calcutta

Good riddance

Sir — The resignation of N. Biren Singh from the position of the chief minister of Manipur signals a crucial shift in the state’s political climate (“648 days of cold-blooded intransigence as Manipur burns, finally Biren quits”, Feb 10). His resignation — prompted by the ongoing ethnic strife, internal discord within the Bharatiya Janata Party, and a growing demand for accountability from the Opposition as well as his party members — underscores the precarious situation that Manipur has been facing for nearly two years. Despite persistent demands from Kuki-Zo leaders and some BJP legislators, the Central BJP leadership initially supported Singh. The impending no-confidence motion and the rising discontent within the ranks compelled a re-evaluation. The Supreme Court’s investigation into leaked audio tapes further eroded Singh’s standing, casting serious doubts on his purported involvement in the ethnic violence that has resulted in over 250 fatalities. The developments in Manipur serve as a broader reminder that leaders cannot stay in power indefinitely if they fail to secure the trust of their constituents and party. The incoming leadership must prioritise restoring peace and fostering communal harmony in the state.

Nilachal Roy, Siliguri

Sir — In order to avoid the inevitable fate of getting ousted in a no-confidence motion, N. Biren Singh has finally resigned from his post. Several BJP leaders tried to convey to the Centre that people had lost faith in Singh’s ability to bring peace to the state. However, Singh had thus far been able to coax the national leadership into believing that he would be able to restore normalcy. However, it will require more than changing the chief minister to restore peace in Manipur. A big trust deficit has developed between the two main ethnic communities of the state and meticulous planning is needed to resolve the crisis.

Swarna Sharma, Ujjain

Sir — The resignation of N. Biren Singh was long overdue. While this signals that a proactive step has finally been taken to bring normalcy to the state, one cannot be oblivious to the fact that the step was taken around 20 months after the eruption of ethnic violence. It is time the Centre took the reins of the state into its hands by promulgating president’s rule in Manipur and launching a drive to recover the large quantity of ammunition looted by anti-national elements in the early days of the conflict. Before bringing warring parties to the negotiating table, authorities should investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of violence in the state.

M. Jeyaram, Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — In the course of the ethnic conflict in Manipur, more than 250 people have been killed, over 60,000 displaced, government weapons looted, and women paraded nude in public. Yet the chief minister did not volunteer to resign for over 600 days and neither was he forced to do so by the Centre. The silence maintained by the prime minister, Narendra Modi, regarding Manipur has also shocked the nation. Especially when no action was taken even after women were paraded naked by

mobs. Immediate steps should have been taken by the Centre.

A.G. Rajmohan, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Sir — N. Biren Singh’s decision to step down as the chief minister does not come as a surprise. Singh’s meteoric rise in Manipur due to the backing of the Central BJP leadership was cut short by his inability to douse the ethnic fires in the state. Singh’s disregard for morality will cast a long shadow on the future of the BJP in Manipur as well as India.

Jayanta Datta, Hooghly

Sir — Amidst rumblings within the state BJP in Manipur, N. Biren Singh has resigned at last. Singh had been defying the Opposition’s demand to step down as the chief minister of Manipur since riots broke out in May 2023. A new controversy erupted after the Supreme Court sought a forensic report to verify the authenticity of leaked audio clips establishing Singh’s role in fuelling conflict in the state. The tapes included conversations where Singh allegedly suggested that Meitei groups be allowed to loot arms and ammunition from the government during the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos. The Congress said that the people of Manipur were now awaiting a visit by Narendra Modi. The Centre and the state must try to normalise the situation.

A.K. Chakraborty, Guwahati

Unlawful tune

Sir — The singer, Ed Sheeran, had hoped to put up a quick live performance at a busy spot in Bengaluru. However, his audience’s happiness was shortlived as the police intervened and unplugged the singer’s devices. While fans were devastated, this incident serves as a reminder that even spontaneous, joyous event must be aligned with regulations. Had the cops not quickly put an end to the show, it could have led to traffic congestion and further chaos.

Roshni Ojha, Howrah