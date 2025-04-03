Letters to the editor: Meghan Markle discovers the trick of reusing containers of packaged food

Royal disconnect

Sir — Reusing the containers of packaged food for storage is smart, cost-effective and aids sustainability. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to launch her own brand, ‘As ever’, only discovered this trick recently. She said that she had the novel idea of using the jars of As ever’s raspberry spread to store keepsakes and notes. While the idea is wholesome, it is not new. Walk into any Indian household and you will find pulses and pickles stored in old jam jars, oil decanted into old ketchup bottles and so on. There is also the global practice of keeping sewing items in cookie tins. The duchess may not always have been a royal but her disconnect with a time-tested ritual of ordinary life is rather like someone born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

Sonia Singh,

Calcutta

Back to the roots

Sir — The prime minister, Narendra Modi, was effusive in his praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at its headquarters in Nagpur (“Immortal, Eternal (Back me)”). This is understandable as he rose from being a pracharak in this organisation to helm one of the country’s most exalted offices. In spite of all his alleged differences with the RSS, Modi quintessentially represents what the organisation stands for. His conception of nationalism is similar to that of the RSS. In an interview ahead of the 2014 general election, Modi described himself as a ‘Hindu nationalist’ and he still stands by that self-characterisation. It is being speculated that the Nagpur visit by the prime minister was intended to arrive at an agreement on the next Bharatiya Janata Party president and explore the possibility of him getting an exemption from the cap of 75 years as the age of retirement from active politics.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Narendra Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and his over­whelming praise for the organisation mark a shift in the BJP’s stance towards its ideological parent following soured ties last year. The visit must be seen as a thanksgiving gesture for the results of the last three assembly elections which boosted the BJP’s position nationally besides signalling that the Hindutva narrative remains central to the party’s politics. Opposition parties must decide whether to counter this with secularism, caste-based politics, or alternative economic narratives.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The prime minister nearly reaching the internal retirement age of the BJP is the reason for his visit to the RSS headquarters. This visit is being given excessive publicity by the media to divert the nation’s attention from India’s utter submission to the diktats of the United States of America.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Sir — On his first-ever visit to the RSS headquarters as prime minister, Narendra Modi made a desperate attempt to bridge the widening gap between the BJP and its ideological parent. The BJP has taken some other measures to appease the RSS — lifting the ban on the participation of government employees in the RSS during their service was one such step taken last year. It is evident that the BJP cannot win elections without the backing of the RSS and requires the latter’s influence to polarise voters. With the Bengal assembly election a year away, the BJP will certainly look forward to the RSS’s contribution to strengthening its image in the state.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur at a time when the BJP has been signalling a truce with its ideological parent. There was talk of differences between the BJP and the RSS last year before the Lok Sabha polls. But the synergy between the RSS and the BJP has returned since then. Modi has on multiple occasions hailed the RSS’s contribution to the nation. The BJP is also in the process of finalising its new national president. The incumbent, J.P. Nadda, has held the post since January 2020. Traditionally, the RSS has played a key role in the choice of the BJP’s national president.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Correct questions

Sir — The Congress has rightly demanded that the Central government introduce reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes in private, non-minority educational institutions in the country immediately (“Sonia’s ‘3Cs’ get BJP’s goat”, April 1). The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports had recommended a new legislation to implement Article 15(5), which allows the State to make special provisions by law for the advancement of socially and educationally backward sections, SCs, STs and OBCs.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi, has written an article criticising the National Education Policy for “centralisation”, “commercialisation” and “communalisation”. The saffron ecosystem has been trying to rewrite history by erasing the contributions of Muslims to the nation and glorifying figures like V.D. Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. Attempts to privatise education and impose Hindi are also afoot. Sonia Gandhi is right to question this policy.

A.K. Chakraborty,

Guwahati

Cosmetic cure

Sir — The rise of weight-loss drugs like Mounjaro highlights a deeper issue: body weight is often seen only through a cosmetic lens rather than as an indicator of long-term health. The focus should shift from superficial appearance to preventative care, addressing underlying conditions before they become serious. While such drugs offer a solution, lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, remain essential for lasting well-being. A balanced approach to health, not a pill, should be our goal.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta