Letters to the editor: Can the Sol Reader replace the tactile experience of reading a book?

Novel idea

Sir — It is not often that readers are excited by technological inventions. But Kindle managed to revolutionise the way people read. Now there is something even better. The Sol Reader is a pair of ‘reading glasses’ that beams books straight into the eyes of the wearer, shutting out the world entirely. Be it readers looking to escape into the pages of their favourite book or readers who love reading while lying down and get tired of holding up the book or the Kindle, these glasses are the perfect solution. But the real question is this: can it replace the tactile experience of reading a book? There is something to be said about being able to touch the pages of a physical book and run one’s finger along a line that strikes a chord. Technology has no way of replicating that feeling.

Asim Boral,

Calcutta

Skill mismatch

Sir — Tata Consultancy Services’ recent announcement that it will be laying off 12,000 employees, amounting to 2% of its global workforce, has expectedly caused a stir. TCS can claim that the layoffs stem from skill mismatch, but the writing on the wall is clear. For years, India’s information technology sector has thrived on routine, process-heavy work. Artificial Intelligence automates precisely that. The real concern is not just job loss but the slow death of the entry-level IT job itself. Without serious investment in skill updation, lakhs of engineers will soon be highly qualified but chronically unemployed citizens.

Somnath Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — For a generation of Indians, the IT sector has been the most reliable route to a steady income. The recent layoffs in this sector have left young graduates, especially those from smaller towns, with a sinking feeling that the ladder might have been pulled away from underneath them. The shift to AI-powered systems is understandable but the pace is brutal. There is little dignity in telling five million workers to upskill overnight when the entry-level jobs they trained for are vanishing before their eyes.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Sir — Much of the angst surrounding the TCS layoffs stems from a deeper economic truth: India’s middle class is far more fragile than the latest gross domestic product suggests. Stagnant wages, rising living costs and an education system that still teaches yesterday’s skills have stretched household budgets thin. Layoffs like these hit at the illusion of security that white-collar jobs once promised. A rethink is overdue. Skilling schemes and digital transition plans must begin with those already in the workforce.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Real test

Sir — Those lamenting the Old Trafford draw forget that survival, too, can be a triumph (“Shake off the handshake, Ben”, July 29). Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja dented English pride with grace and grit and Rishabh Pant’s contribution deserves plaudits. Batting with a fractured foot and still finding a way to stay at the crease is the stuff of legends. In an age where players are often accused of playing it safe, Pant proved that Test cricket is a place where bravery still counts. His runs may not have been the most in number but they were among the most crucial.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — Ben Stokes offering the Indian team a handshake with more than an hour left was not a tactical call but a sulk. It was an admission that his tired team had given up trying to win. Test cricket thrives on resolve. His team had fought hard for four days and deserved a captain who would fight till the last ball. Instead, India’s batters were treated to part-timers lobbing friendly deliveries, turning a cracking contest into a charity match. It was not the Indians who disrespected the spirit of the game, it was the host who quit too early. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who were also closing in on a century, were right to deny him any moral high ground.

Niamul Hossain Mallick,

East Burdwan

Sir — Why play a five-day game that ends in a draw? The Old Trafford Test between India and England answered that question perfectly. From a first-innings collapse to an improbable second-innings rearguard action, it had everything: drama, defiance and dignity. Washington Sundar’s spell, Rishabh Pant’s courage, Shubman Gill’s composure and Ben Stokes’ brilliance all fed into a narrative that no T20 fixture could match. This is why Test cricket matters. It breathes, bruises and baffles in equal measure.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Thin line

Sir — The Supreme Court’s decision to admit secretly recorded conversations in a matrimonial dispute walks a dangerous line. While the court has rightly applied Section 122 of the Evidence Act to uncover the truth in a broken marriage, this may also normalise spousal surveillance. Privacy cannot be conveniently suspended within a household. There is a risk of encouraging distrust as standard behaviour. The ruling must not green light covert recording of domestic squabbles.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur, Assam

Sir — Critics of the Sup­reme Court ruling in Vibhor Garg versus Neha must acknowledge the specific context of its application. The court did not admit the recordings in a general criminal or civil case but in a matrimonial dispute where trust had clearly collapsed. Mental cruelty is difficult to prove. If such recordings can help a court reach the truth in an emotionally complex situation, then they should be welcome.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The ruling in Vibhor Garg versus Neha risks normalising spousal surveillance, undermining privacy in the home and setting a precedent where suspicion trumps trust in intimate relationships.

Umar Siddiqui,

Calcutta