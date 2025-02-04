Letters to the Editor: Kerala snacks caught in GST confusion

Tasteless tax

Sir — What’s in a name? That which some Malayalis savour as unniyappam, others enjoy as karayappamand and others still as neyyappam. But who can explain this to the GST Council, which has taxed these snacks at different rates as they lack a harmonised system of nomenclature code. Shopkeepers in Kerala are at their wit’s end about which item falls under which goods and services tax slab. Adding another layer of complexity is the place of sale. The same items when sold at a restaurant or a hotel will only be charged 5% GST because these come under service goods. Is it too much to ask for that one should be able to enjoy one’s favourite banana fritters without calculating whether they come with an 18% or a 5% GST?

Suresh Panikkar, Kozhikode

Memorable season

Sir — The article, “Death of a season” (Jan 29), by Uddalak Mukherjee was a delightful read. It is almost charming to think of winter as a ‘season of memories’. I wonder if the true essence of winter in Calcutta now lies in its portrayal on social media and the memories of those who remember a colder time. Perhaps it is time we start a new winter tradition — celebrating the ‘Winter of the Mind’ while sipping steaming cups of tea in our overly bundled avatars. Who needs actual cold when we have nostalgia?

Kunal Kanti Konar, Calcutta

Sir — I remember a time in the late Nineties when the mercury level had dropped to 6°Celsius in my hometown. But these days, thanks to the real estate boom and the resultant loss of greenery, a cool breeze is hard to come by, be it in summer or in winter. Just as winter is becoming a memory, summer too has changed. Nor’westers, for instance, have vanished from the horizon. There is still time to save the Earth if people become conscientious.

Alok Ganguly, Nadia

Sir — The article, “Death of a season”, beautifully captures the loss of Calcutta’s once-iconic winter and the consequent cultural shift. The city’s fading chill is not just a matter of changing weather but a loss of traditions, community rituals and simple pleasures shaped by it. The nostalgia for winter, now felt only in memory, speaks to a broader environmental change that threatens the very fabric of our cultural life. As winters grow warmer, it is clear that what we are mourning is not just the cold but the way it brought us together in shared moments of warmth.

Jahar Saha, Calcutta

Sir — The loss of Calcutta’s once-joyous winter was eloquently captured in the article, “Death of a season”. Gone are the fresh kamalalebus and the gur that once marked winter’s arrival. These delicacies, best enjoyed under the cool winter sky, now feel out of place in warmer, smog-filled days. The taste of hot jilipi after a crisp evening walk or the comfort of soft bhapa ilish with mustard oil is not the same when the air is not biting cold. The warmth of these foods was always tied to the season’s chill. With that chill now fading, we are left with the hollow nostalgia of flavours that once felt so alive.

Ranendra Nath Bagchi, Calcutta

Sir — Calcutta’s winter, once a time of fleeting joy and communal connection, is rapidly becoming a thing of the past. As temperatures rise, we are left with nothing more than a performative nostalgia for a season that no longer exists in its original form. As we increasingly witness the disappearance of this season, we must confront the environmental challenges causing this shift. Memories alone cannot save what is fading.

Arun Kumar Baksi, Calcutta

Sir — Winter in Calcutta was once a season of crisp mornings and vibrant social gatherings. The city’s nostalgic celebrations — picnics, Christmas lights, and rooftop oranges — have long been the markers of winter’s unique charm. But climate change is slowly erasing these distinct pleasures. Can we truly hold onto these memories when they are becoming increasingly unreachable? We risk not only losing the cold but also the rich memories associated with it.

Sujit Kumar Bhowmik, East Midnapore

Uneven outcome

Sir — The findings of the Annual Status of Education Report 2024 released by the Pratham foundation are quite promising (“Higher sum”, Feb 3). Improvements in learning outcomes related to basic reading and arithmetic skills point to the National Education Policy’s focus on foundational literacy and numeracy. However, inter-state variation in outcomes remains a matter of concern.

Prasun Kumar Dutta, West Midnapore

Beyond degrees

Sir — Even those with a Master of Business Admi­nistration from Harvard University are facing challenges in the job market. The Wall Street Journal has reported that securing a professional role in the United States of America has become so difficult that Harvard Business School admits that its graduates can no longer rely solely on the university’s reputation. According to the school, 23% of job-seeking Harvard MBA graduates from last spring were unemployed even three months after graduation. Kristen Fitzpatrick, who leads career development and alumni relations at HBS, noted that the school is not exempt from broader job market difficulties and emphasised the need for graduates to demonstrate strong skills beyond their degrees.

Jayanthy S. Mani, Navi Mumbai

Figure it out

Sir — Should wages be linked to company profits along with being adjusted for inflation? A recent survey highlighted that salary growth has not kept up with surging profits of companies. As the discussion on the 70-90-hour workweek rages on, this issue, too, must be addressed.

P.V. Prakash, Mumbai