Letters to the Editor: Japanese woman commits crime to seek free shelter in prison

Unusual shelter

Sir — There can be a multitude of reasons behind someone choosing to commit crimes. However, an 81-year-old woman from Japan has been committing crimes for a specific purpose — so that she can find shelter in prison for free. Akiyo, who has been abandoned by her son and struggles to survive on the meagre pension, first stole food when she was in her sixties and then repeated the offence to get arrested. While Akiyo’s case highlights the crisis of the ageing population in Japan, her preference for Japanese prisons as a shelter is also a testament to their better conditions — reports suggest that high-quality meals are served to the inmates. Akiyo’s counterparts in India cannot even think of pulling such an stunt given the poor condition of prisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitya Dutta, Gurugram

Major disruption

Sir — Trade and commerce are the basic foundations of a capitalistic society. Global trade is contingent on a complex mix of factors. The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has disrupted the world trade order by slapping tariffs on three of the US’s largest trading partners, Canada, Mexico and China (“Turbulence”, Feb 4). Although Trump later agreed to a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada as the two countries took steps to appease his concerns about border security and drug trafficking, the tariff wars have the potential to turn into a full-blown conflict. This is alarming.

Tapomoy Ghosh, East Burdwan

Sir — Tariff wars are a new kind of non-arsenal conflict, which has the potential to create disorder in the global economy. After imposing tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, Donald Trump has hinted at tariff bombs on the European Union and India. China, Mexico and Canada account for over 40% of all US imports. The US’s tariffs on imports from these countries will impact world trade enormously.

India stands to gain from the tariff war. The countries forced to lose out on trade relations with the US as a result of the latest tariffs will look to form new bonds with emerging economies like India.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee, Hooghly

Sir — Donald Trump agreeing to stay the 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico for 30 days does not amount to much. His decision has already set the stage for a fresh round of economic conflict. Trade is a crucial geopolitical tool. The world with its myriad problems like rising cost of living and unequal distribution of wealth cannot afford to have disruptions in global trade.

Narendra Modi’s personal rapport with Trump may not shield India from the economic setbacks that will result from the tariff war. The prime minister’s upcoming visit to the US in February may see Trump pressurising New Delhi to procure more American defence products to escape from tariffs.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Sir — The trade turbulence started by Donald Trump is being felt across the world. As a result of the tariffs, American traders would find imported products costlier than other goods. Alternatively, the countries targeted by Trump can join hands to formulate a new system of trading. This will lead to severe setbacks for the US. The world should start considering a new trade order with a subjugated role for the US.

A.G. Rajmohan, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Smooth passage

Sir — India’s national highways are one of the pillars of its progress. The Union minister, Nitin Gadkari, recently stated that the government is working on a uniform toll policy for national highway users. The toll collection system based on the barrier-less global navigation satellite system will charge vehicle owners only for the actual distance travelled, eliminating unnecessary tolls and thereby enhancing transparency. This will curb congestion at toll plazas and prevent contractor malpractices.

R.K. Jain, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Under threat

Sir — The editorial, “Chokehold” (Feb 4), provided a grim picture of the security of journalists. According to a new report by the International Federation of Journalists, 104 journalists lost their lives in 2024. Journalists are killed on the job either for exposing crimes or corruption or simply for voicing their independent opinions. Given the increasing threat to journalists, saving the fourth pillar of democracy should be a prime concern.

Jayanta Datta, Hooghly

Sir — Media is the fourth pillar of democracy. The repression of media persons should be an anomaly in a democratic country like India. Journalists strive to provide fair and unbiased information to society and their security thus should be prioritised. In recent years, many news organisations have been providing biased or misleading information and toeing the government’s line to gain financial support. This is disconcerting.

Vinay Asawa, Howrah

Pressure point

Sir — The board examinations are just around the corner (“Mental health in focus ahead of board exams”, Feb 4). The mental health of students remains of utmost concern. It is heartening that schools have started acknowledging the importance of mental health and appointed counsellors for students. It is also the duty of parents to have an open relationship with their wards and unburden their stress.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sir — The use of loudspeakers should be banned during the board examinations. Loud music and noise can have a detrimental effect on students’ mental health and concentration. Law enforcement officials should take strict action to ensure a noise-free environment during examinations.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli, Siliguri