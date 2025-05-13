Letters to the editor: India can follow Australia's 'democracy sausage' path for more voter turnout

Poll food

Sir — The recently-concluded Australian election has piqued public curiosity. The Aussies arriving at the poll stations to vote on May 3 were treated to grilled sausages wrapped in bread and topped with onions and ketchup. This food item has been used as an incentive to increase public participation in the electoral exercise for 12 years now. The success of this culinary — as well as political — tradition has led to it being christened as ‘democracy sausage’. Voting is not just a voluntary civic duty for the Aussies; it is required by law. India, whose voter turnout is falling, can follow Australia’s example. But given the ruling regime’s abhorrence for non-vegetarian food, culinary incentives, if any, will only appeal to a limited voter base.

Anushka Biswas,

Gurgaon

Serious concern

Sir — Sunanda K. Datta-Ray raises some important questions in his column, “Key question” (May 10). If the Indian army’s surgical strikes on militant launch pads in Pakistan in 2016 following the Uri massacre could not prevent the Pulwama tragedy in 2019, if the air strikes in Balakot in 2019 as an answer to the Pulwama incident could not deter terrorists from carrying out carnage in Pahalgam in 2025, how can it be expected that Operation Sindoor would permanently resolve the Kashmir dispute?

The Kashmir conflict is 77 years old. But the dispute can be resolved only if the international border is continuously monitored and India’s intelligence mechanism is made more robust to intercept terror activities.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Sunanda K. Datta-Ray’s criticism of Operation Sindoor for its “evocative Hindu name” was disappointing. The modus operandi of Operation Sindoor was to avenge the women survivors whose husbands were murdered in Pahalgam. India’s message against the attack had to be symbolic. Datta-Ray’s argument reflected Leftist cynicism.

S.R. Ganguli,

Calcutta

Battle fog

Sir — The editorial, “The other war” (May 10), was right on the money. By virtue of the internet and information technology, anyone with a smartphone has access to information. Information, thus, has become a powerful tool, which in the wrong hands can be a deadly weapon.

The wilfull spread of misinformation during the recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan not only deceived the public but also complicated the conflict. People must take a stand and receive information from only official sources.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Sir — Fake news has become a powerful weapon to confound the enemy during wars. Citizens are entitled to accurate information from the media. The mainstream television channels were found wanting in ensuring the veracity of the news that was broadcast between May 8 and May 9. The owners of these channels and the primetime anchors should be taken to task for failing to provide accurate information about the war.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Sir — Dissemination of reliable information is needed during war. News channels must not compromise on credibility while delivering information to satisfy public curiosity. During the recent India-Pakistan conflict, half-truths were transmitted in haste. The information war must be fought by citizens — digital soldiers — who must check the veracity of news and refrain from circulating rumours on social media.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai

Hope rises

Sir — The new pope, Leo XIV, seems to be continuing with the policies of his predecessor, Pope Francis (“Leo marks first mass as pope”, May 10). Pope Leo XIV has criticised the exclusivist policies of the government of his homeland, the United States of America. Further, he has sharply rebuked the US vice-president’s interpretation of the Christian idea of love.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — While leading his first mass, Pope Leo XIV cautioned against reducing Jesus Christ to a “charismatic leader”. The pope is expected to carry forward the legacy of his predecessor and build on his work.

The current pope’s stances on abortion, LGBTQ+ individuals, same-sex marriage and divorce will shape the 1.4-billion-strong Catholic community. His views on immigration, climate change and economic inequality will have considerable influence on governments. These will ensure the relevance of the Church at a time when the world is going through a crisis in faith.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Contrary to the speculation that was floating in various media about the candidates who could become the next pope, a little-known missionary from Chicago turned out to be the surprise choice of the papal conclave. Robert Francis Prevost created history by not only becoming the first American to be elected as the pope but also the first cardinal to be chosen from the Order of Saint Augustine. The late Pope Francis had himself mentored Pope Leo XIV to carry on his reforms.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sustainable option

Sir — Sustainable farming, a mode of regenerative agriculture, harps on practices like permaculture, agroforestry and multiple cropping. Though agriculture based on fertilizers and pesticides brought about the Green Revolution, the overexploitation of lands and the indiscriminate use of chemicals have affected soil health and polluted water resources (“Blind lane”, May 9). Sustainable agriculture should be implemented to improve the agroecosystem.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly