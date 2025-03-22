Letters to the editor: Hundreds of administrative tablets unearthed from ancient Sumerian city

Dusty red tape

Sir — Sumerians are credited with some of the most important inventions that shaped the course of all of humanity. These include writing, the plough, the chariot and hydraulic engineering, am­ong other things. Recent research shows that along with these inventions, the Sumerians also probably in­vented that one thing which is perhaps the greatest hurdle to all progress on Earth: bureaucracy. Archaeologists from the British Museum and Iraq have unearthed hundreds of administrative tablets from an ancient Sumerian city. Bureaucracy’s ability to take up needless time is clearly timeless.

Anusuya Ghosh,

Calcutta

New low

Sir — The latest Israeli strikes on Gaza, which have killed over 500 people this week, mark the collapse of the fragile ceasefire that was supposed to ease hostilities (“Murder, again”, Mar 21). Israel has defended its renewed assault as a necessary move to free hostages still held by Hamas. But its renewed offensive will not only intensify suffering in Gaza but also risks igniting a broader regional conflict.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The Israeli government has broken the ceasefire with Hamas during the sacred month of Ramazan. This may bring grave retaliation from Hamas. Peace-loving nations must raise their voices unanimously to put pressure on the government of the United States of America, which is backing the Israeli government.

Iftekhar Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — A fresh wave of Israeli air strikes has signalled the end of almost two months of calm in the Gaza Strip. Hamas’s refusal to release 59 Israeli hostages has been used by Israel as an excuse to justify the killing of more than 500 Palestinians in this round. Israel seems to have been encouraged by the open support of the US. The United Nations must ensure an end to these attacks.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israel is an unpardonable offence. Basel Adra, one of the directors of the documentary based on the Israel-Palestine conflict which recently clinched an Oscar, appealed to the global community to help stop the genocide. The people of Palestine should be awarded sovereignty without further delay.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Sir — Israeli strikes on Gaza prove that the Israel-Hamas truce did not mean anything to Tel Aviv. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza was unimaginable even before this fresh round of strikes. Although the UN has condemned the attack, merely issuing a statement will not help stop the bloodshed. The US, the UN and all other stakeholders must find a sustainable political roadmap for lasting peace in the region.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The cold-blooded killing of over 500 civilians by the Israeli government is shocking. The prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered the strikes, which killed mostly women and children, after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement, according to media reports. Western powers, too, have a role to play in the genocide of the Palestinian people for their tacit support for Israel.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The attack on Gaza has restarted a war that has already killed thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — The unimaginable horrors being suffered by the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel call for immediate protest and resistance from across the globe.

Rudra Sen,

Calcutta