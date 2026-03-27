Letters to the editor: Seven dogs trek 17 km to escape meat truck and return home

Dogged spirit

Sir — A recent video from China shows seven pet dogs, after escaping from a meat transport truck, trekking nearly 17 kilometres to return to their homes. The canines hailed from the same neighbourhood. Their daring escape from the clutches of death is nothing short of heroic. The pack navigated highways and open fields together, refusing to part ways; the footage shows them moving in a straight line, led confidently by a corgi. Four-legged animals finding their way across highways without Google Maps is perhaps a lesson to humans who struggle to reach even a nearby landmark without relying on GPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghdut Seal,

Calcutta

Tense truce

Sir — It is ironical that Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, has decided not to strike Iranian power plants for five days after he himself started the conflict (“War pause in conflict”, Mar 25). Trump and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, should jointly introspect. As allies, they have been driven by expansionist ambitions, fragmenting nations for self-glorification, thereby paving the way for destruction and devastation.

Trump’s credibility has long been under a cloud. His administration dismissed ongoing talks with Iran, thereby aggravating the crisis. Had he acted with foresight and restraint, the current war would not have started. His earlier actions pushed West Asia into turmoil. It remains to be seen whether he will act with prudence in the days ahead.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — The US president’s decision to not attack Iran’s power plants for five days follows his earlier 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to either open the Strait of Hormuz or face further strikes. While leaders speak of “winding down” the conflict, continued troop deployments by America and retaliatory strikes suggest otherwise. This duality reflects strategic ambiguity and a deep mistrust among the parties involved. For India, which maintains strategic ties with the countries involved in the conflict, the priority is clear: advocate de-escalation, support diplomacy, and prepare for possible economic repercussions.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — It is evident that the war on Iran is not unfolding according to Donald Trump’s plan. His expectation of a swift victory has come to naught. Trump is now compensating for his error by overstating his ‘achievements’. The official narrative that the strikes by the US and Israel decimated Iran’s defence capabilities falls flat in the face of the relentless retaliatory attacks being carried out by Tehran. Trump’s approval ratings have dropped in America. His readiness to postpone strikes on Iranian power plants for five days and hold talks finds no favour with the Iranians. While the truth remains obscured by the fog of war, any indication of de-escalation is welcome.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Charu Sudan Kasturi’s column, “Manage the flames” (Mar 25), makes an interesting argument. Iran is a lower-middle-income nation while the US is a global superpower. The script of the US’s war on Iran is very similar to that of the US’s actions against Iraq. In that instance, too, the US invaded Iraq on the grounds that Saddam Hussein was building alleged weapons of mass destruction, a claim that was never substantiated.

India’s alignment with the US-Israel axis reflects pragmatism. While facing tariff pressures from the US, India also benefits from defence cooperation with Israel. Every nation prioritises its own interests.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri

Vote for all

Sir — In his article, “Matter of right” (Mar 24), S.Y. Quraishi unequivocally underscores the supreme need for shielding the rights of all genuine voters. His observation that Article 326 does not empower the Election Commission of India to disenfranchise voters on the specious logic of administrative delay merits consideration. The threat of disenfranchisement hangs over 60 lakh electors under adjudication. The EC appears to be delaying matters, raising apprehensions that the West Bengal assembly elections may be conducted with an incomplete electoral roll.

Ardhendu Chatterjee,

Durgapur

Sir — S.Y. Quraishi raises important concerns regarding the completion of the Special Intensive Revision before the election. The photograph used with his article, which depicts an elderly person anxiously browsing the SIR list, was poignant. Given the Supreme Court’s assurance that no genuine voter will be left out of the voters’ list, it is expected that pending cases will be resolved within a reasonable time frame.

Ananda Dulal Ghosh,

Howrah

Sir — Gratitude is due to S.Y. Quraishi for clarifying that the SIR is intended to ensure inclusion — not exclusion — of eligible voters. Two key concerns emerge. First, while verification is permissible, denial of voting rights due to administrative delays is not. Second, a fresh revision is not mandatory before every election; the last published roll remains valid if the revision is incomplete.

Nibedita Das,

North 24 Parganas