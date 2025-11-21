Letters to the editor: Cambridge Dictionary’s ‘Word of the Year’ highlights one-sided digital bonds

It’s only delulu

Sir — Parasocial, Cambridge Dictionary’s ‘Word of the Year’, is defined as a relationship with a person one does not know. Parasocial ties may include those with fictional heroes, celebrities, and now, in the age of technology, even Artificial Intelligence bots. The coinage, spurred by its popularity on social media, does serve a gentle reminder though: while these one-sided relationships with public figures can offer comfort and a sense of connection, they are not real bonds and can lead to delusion. It’s only a delulu, as Gen Zers call it, if you think a celebrity crush will text back.

Asmita Sen,

Hyderabad

Visible flaws

Sir — Even though world leaders have welcomed the adoption of the Gaza peace resolution by the United Nations Security Council, it is likely to remain on paper only (“UN adopts Trump’s peace plan for Gaza”, Nov 19). Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America and the architect of the plan, is basking in glory. But the plan will not alter the grim realities on the ground.

The resolution was backed by 13 countries, with Russia and China choosing to abstain. The road to peace will not be easy because Hamas has rejected the resolution. Further, the plan is riddled with inconsistencies (“Work left”, Nov 20). For instance, the deployment of an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, which the resolution calls for, will be difficult to achieve due to geopolitical fault lines. Major powers have shown no inclination to contribute ground troops. The ISF will face pushback in the same way that the American troops were driven out of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — Despite Israel’s relentless and brutal bombing of Gaza over the past two years, Hamas refuses to back down. This shows that the militant organisation is capable of carrying on future wars against Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim of decimating Hamas is turning out to be hollow words. This tricky situation, where neither party is willing to cede ground, has brought forward the necessity of a two-state solution.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri

Hard work

Sir — Neoliberal policymaking has fostered

an environment that enables and encourages the rise of flexible work arrangements such as the gig economy (“Food for thought”, Nov 18). Yet, in the absence of strong worker unions, gig workers remain vulnerable, often facing severe exploitation and harassment. Workers should unionise to demand better working environments and wages.

Niamul Hossain Mallick,

East Burdwan

Sir — Ruchir Joshi’s article, “Food for thought”, exposes the harsh realities of India’s gig economy. Delivery executives face relentless pressure, poor safeguards and algorithm-driven penalties. They are most likely to be replaced by drones and automated systems in the future.

Such a future demands urgent policy attention. The government must look towards implementing a universal basic income to cushion gig workers against the coming wave of automation. Meanwhile, it must ensure the bare minimum welfare measures such as social security coverage, safety checks, fair grievance systems and employer accountability. The gig economy represents India’s new labour frontier; it must not be built on precarity.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana

Ancient scourge

Sir — Tuberculosis is an ancient scourge that still claims at least a million and a half lives annually (“Old spectre”, Nov 19). Drug resistance is emerging as a major problem in TB management. Over the past decades, very few drugs have been developed to treat TB. One of the factors that may aggravate the TB burden for India is climate change. Adverse weather conditions will compromise immunity and increase the risk of the disease.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — India remains among the countries with the highest rates of TB: it bears 25% of the world’s burden of the disease. As per the World Health Organization’s recent data, India’s TB incidence has improved but it still falls well short of the WHO’s target. The statistics highlight the difficulty that India’s National TB Elimination Programme faces, especially with the rise of multidrug-resistant TB.

Abhijit Roy,

Jamshedpur

Rational fear

Sir — The report, “Pichai warns of AI bubble” (Nov 19), raises an important concern about the rapid surge in investments in Artificial Intelligence. The fear of the AI bubble bursting should not be ignored. If it happens, its impact will be felt across every sector that now depends heavily on AI.

Equally worrying is the huge consumption of energy linked to AI systems at a time when nations are struggling to meet their climate commitments. Innovation cannot be allowed to undermine environmental goals. India must approach the AI wave with caution by promoting responsible investments, strong regulation, and sustainable development.

K.R. Gagan,

Tumkur, Karnataka