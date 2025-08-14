Letters to the editor: 'Game, Set, Matchmaker' show a desperate volley for relevance by US Open

Stop courting

Sir — The US Open has decided that the road to tennis glory now passes through the thorny path of a reality dating show. The proposed show, Game, Set, Matchmaker, will follow a former figure skater dating seven hopefuls on court before the main event. Critics rightly see this as a desperate volley for relevance. Tennis has survived centuries on suspense, skill and the odd scandal. It does not require roses being exchanged between rallies. The sport already offers plot twists, heartbreak and endurance that most scripted shows could envy. Gimmicks may grab attention but they cannot replace the magic of a tiebreak. Moreover, one would think that the man in the White House — a reality show veteran — has given the United States of America enough of a reality check.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Publicity stunt

Sir — The Pakistan army chief, Asim Munir, has publicly threatened the use of nuclear weapons against India if placed in a dire situation (“Loose cannon”, Aug 13). His words, delivered before the expatriate community in the United States of America, were clearly intended for international attention rather than military realism. India has responded with firmness and clarity, refusing to yield to nuclear blackmail. Such statements erode Pakistan’s credibility. The international community should note that these are not harmless boasts. They can contribute to a dangerous erosion of nuclear restraint globally.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Asim Munir’s comments are a reminder that nuclear threats have become a lazy substitute for serious diplomacy. Pakistan’s military leadership appears more invested in theatrical pronouncements than in genuine problem-solving in the region. Trying to frighten India when both countries are not at war undermines regional stability. These tactics project insecurity rather than strength. A stable South Asia depends on consistent engagement, economic focus, and measured diplomacy. Reducing nuclear rhetoric should be the first step towards building any lasting trust between these neighbours.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The revival of nuclear sabre-rattling, from Russia to Pakistan, signals a dangerous drift in the global security culture (“Under a cloud”, Aug 10). Gopalkrishna Gandhi is right in pointing out that the nuclear taboo, once guarded even in tense times, is now treated as a talking point for political theatre. Asim Munir’s remarks fit neatly into this troubling trend. Every such catastrophic threat weakens the credibility of arms control agreements and makes disarmament goals harder to achieve. Leaders must recognise that casual nuclear threats have long-term costs beyond the immediate applause of a sympathetic audience. Munir’s excesses must be restrained.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Sir — Pakistan’s army chief may believe his nuclear threats demonstrate strategic daring. In reality, they draw attention to the fragility of his country’s governance and economy. Comparing Pakistan to a dump truck against India’s Mercedes — as Asim Munir did — is an admission that resources, influence, and capability are not evenly matched between the two countries. For India, the wiser path lies in ignoring such staged provocations. Publicity is a currency Munir values. Denying him that may be the most effective response.

Asim Boral,

Calcutta

Wrong strategy

Sir — The West Bengal government has mandated that every cinema screen in the state must show at least one Bengali film between 3 pm and 9 pm each day. The intention is to protect and promote the regional industry. While cultural preservation is valuable, legislating programming choices for private exhibitors risks alienating both operators and audiences. Cinemas work on slim margins and depend on predictable revenue streams. Forcing slots, particularly in prime time, is tokenism rather than being a genuine solution. Sustainable support for the Bengali film industry should focus on better marketing, subsidies, and infrastructure, not on compulsory screenings.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — Mandating one Bengali film daily in every cinema hall may please the local film industry in the short term but audience interest cannot be legislated. Prime time slots are commercial assets that exhibitors use to recover costs. A better approach would be to address distribution bottlenecks, piracy and inconsistent marketing. Without these changes, compulsory screenings risk leading to losses in the long run that will affect stakeholders across the board. Films must attract viewers on merit, not through the force of regulation.

Deba Prasad Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Ancient taste

Sir — TasteAtlas has traced the dosa’s origins to 8th-century South India. But India’s culinary legacy goes even further back. While things like khichdi and paniyaram have roots in ancient kitchens and still appear in homes today, what is striking is how much has been lost. Recipes that need multi-day fermentations and wild greens have largely disappeared — casualties of convenience and urban life. But some chefs are fighting against such disappearances. By reintroducing regional treasures like bhatt ki churkani, chefs are keeping edible history from slipping into silence.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

Sir — The global interest in India’s ancient recipes is a quiet but significant cultural shift. Social media has helped document and share techniques that were once passed down only in person. Yet the survival of rare delicacies depends on diners. Curiosity at the table matters as much as skill in the kitchen.

Manoj Parashar,

Ghaziabad