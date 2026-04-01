Letters to the editor: 'Dhurandhar' characters make it to mathematical equations

Exam gimmick

Sir — Mathematics and Accountancy have long relied on familiar placeholders such as A, B, and C or X, Y, Z. A recent incident seems to have broken this monotony. An Accountancy examination paper that recently grabbed attention incorporated characters from the film, Dhurandhar, such as Hamza Ali Mazari and Rehman Dakait, into its questions. A question even included a major trivia about the killing of Dakait. Commerce and Accountancy are often perceived to be rigid subjects, dominated by rules, formats, and calculations. Blending education with entertainment can humanise learning. But while engagement is important, it should not come at the cost of seriousness. Turning examination papers into entertainment-driven content may dilute academic focus.

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Abhishek Das,

Calcutta

Tide rises

Sir — The tenure of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America has become extremely controversial, marked by decisions that may be pro-American but are against world peace. This has drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns about disruptions to the global order, even as he aspires for recognition such as the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last Saturday, the US witnessed anti-Trump protests across several cities (“No Kings cry: Message: We're fed up”, Mar 30). Demonstrators carried placards reading “No Kings”, voicing strong opposition to his leadership. Americans seem to be increasingly aware that several of Trump’s policies diverge from the values traditionally upheld by American society. Unless he addresses the growing domestic discontent, Trump risks losing broader public support.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — In times of war, citizens of a nation generally rally behind their leader. Donald Trump seems to be an exception. According to a recent poll, 61% Americans disapprove of the US’s strikes against Iran. The sheer scale of the nationwide protests against the Trump-led administration witnessed last weekend makes it abundantly clear that the Republican Party is poised to lose in the upcoming primary elections.

Notably, these protests were not limited to major cities; organisers had extended their efforts to traditionally conservative strongholds. The focal points of the 'No Kings' rally were the twin cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul in Minnesota — these have been central to stringent anti-immigration measures in recent months. Americans are now regretting having entrusted power to Trump.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The 'No Kings' protests in the US reflect public anger over deportation policy, attacks on Iran, and other issues. For India, tighter visa rules could create uncertainty. Returning professionals may contribute positively to the economy, but reduced remittances could affect many households.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — One may ask whether it would be more prudent to focus on a single geopolitical challenge rather than engaging multiple adversaries simultaneously. The US’s attempts to trigger internal dissent within Iran have not materialised as expected, and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations have further complicated the situation. Institutions like the United Nations seem largely absent from active intervention. Ongoing conflicts involving Russia and Iran highlight the difficulty of aligning firmly with any one bloc. Nations like India often find themselves balancing competing interests in an increasingly multipolar world.

M.R. Jayanthi,

Coimbatore

Sir — Widespread protests across the US and around the world against Donald Trump reflect growing frustration with what many perceive as his increasingly authoritarian style of governance. The rallies signal a growing global concern that political power is being personalised at the expense of accountability. Critics contend that Trump’s approach weakens alliances, fuels polarisation, and trivialises democratic conventions. The scale and intensity of these demonstrations suggest a deepening crisis of legitimacy, raising serious concerns about the future stability of democratic systems.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Digital power

Sir — In the 21st century, political power no longer resides solely in parliaments or party offices. It now thrives within algorithms, timelines, and short-form videos. Social media has evolved from a communication tool into a powerful political infrastructure, shaping opinions and electoral outcomes. Younger generations increasingly rely on digital platforms for political information. The absence of effective regulation thus poses a growing risk. Algorithms prioritise engagement over accuracy, marginalising nuanced discourse. Measures such as clear political content labelling, disclosure of paid influence, and stronger protections against digital harassment are essential.

Chaitali Nath,

Siliguri

Under fire

Sir — Newspapers serve as vital instruments of truth. At a time when other media platforms are often questioned for credibility, print journalism continues to uphold integrity. The recent burning of newspapers in Sibsagar district reflects a disturbing rise in intolerance towards journalism. Freedom of the press cannot be subject to the preferences of any group. Such acts of vandalism are deeply damaging to democratic principles.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat, Assam

Novel origins

Sir — It was interesting to learn that Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s Pather Panchali, which will turn 100, was originally titled Durer Bari. This discovery adds a new dimension to the appreciation of one of Bengali literature’s immortal works. The author’s grandson deserves recognition for bringing this detail to light.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta