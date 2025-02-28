Letters to the Editor: Spotlight on link between GenZ slangs and cultural lingo

Sense in nonsense

Sir — A lot of what Gen Z says might not make sense to the world (“Against caps lock”, Feb 23). But one Gen Z slang that most Bengalis would instantly understand is the phrase, ‘no cap’, which means speaking the truth. After all, the Bengali saying, ‘tupi porano’, means fooling someone usually by telling lies. I am sure other Gen Z terms too have originated in sayings from other languages. Given the globalisation that has been brought about by social media where people from all around the world communicate in different languages, it is difficult to tell where loan words come from these days, making some words seem like gibberish when they really are not.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Delicate difference

Sir — In the article, “Towards responsibility”, Jean Drèze and Amartya Sen insightfully contrast the impacts of accountability and responsibility, respectively, in public institutions. They are right in saying that the oversight needed to ensure accountability can stifle initiative. However, while responsibility in a decentralised system could foster creativity, unfettered powers could lead to officials shirking their duties.

Priyanka Bharti,

Patna

Sir — The piece by Jean Drèze and Amartya Sen rightly highlights the importance of accountability within India’s public institutions. While accountability is necessary for enforcing transparency, it cannot be the sole driver of public service quality. A balance between accountability and personal responsibility can inspire creativity and commitment. The focus should be on fostering a sense of personal duty among public employees rather than merely enforcing penalties. Developing a culture of responsibility alongside accountability can lead to more effective governance.

Anjali Singh,

Calcutta

Sir — Jean Drèze and Amartya Sen make a compelling case for the distinction between accountability and responsibility. While accountability measures are crucial for transparency, they risk stifling initiative and creativity. Public service should not solely rely on external oversight but also on personal responsibility driven by self-motivation. This approach can cultivate a more committed and innovative workforce. Fostering such a culture, particularly in education and healthcare, will likely lead to better outcomes for citizens.

Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The emphasis on responsibility as a key driver of progress is well-argued in the article, “Towards responsibility”. While accountability is important for transparency, it must not overshadow the need for individuals to act responsibly. Encouraging public servants to take ownership of their work and engage with their communities can lead to a more collaborative and progressive society.

Indranil Majumdar,

Calcutta

Deceptive gilt

Sir — The introduction of the ‘Trump Gold Card’ or golden visa to replace the EB-5 visa in the United States of America is a significant shift (“Trump ‘gold card’ visa: $5m path to citizenship”, Feb 27). While it may reduce fraud and increase the financial requirements for visas, it risks undermining the original intent of the EB-5 programme, which encouraged job creation and economic growth. The plan to offer 10 million gold cards to reduce the treasury deficit seems like an overly simplistic solution. Greater transparency and strict regulations are needed to ensure that such programmes benefit both the economy and the citizens.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Jalpaiguri

Sir — The Donald Trump administration’s proposal to replace the EB-5 visa with a gold card could create a more streamlined immigration process for wealthy investors. However, its potential to bypass Congressional approval and the idea of selling 10 million cards to address the country’s deficit raise serious ethical questions. A system that prioritises wealth over merit or talent could contribute to further economic inequality. While the intention to reduce fraud is commendable, a more balanced approach is needed that also considers broader societal benefits.

Sneha Gupta,

Lucknow

Sir — The proposed ‘Trump Gold Card’ could reshape the future of immigration in the US. Its focus on attracting only wealthy individuals raises concerns about fairness and accessibility. While it may address some of the fraud issues associated with the EB-5 programme, it overlooks the importance of job creation and the broader economic impact of foreign investment. More careful scrutiny and regulation will be necessary to avoid creating an elitist system that excludes those who could contribute to the country in other ways.

P.K. Dutta,

Calcutta

Be consistent

Sir — The halt on duty-free yellow pea imports could boost self-reliance

but pulse farmers still lack the assurance of a minimum support price, especially for crops like tur and urad. The government must provide consistent support to ensure sustainable growth.

Amit Sharma,

Belagavi, Karnataka