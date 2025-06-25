Letters to the editor: British Library restores Oscar Wilde’s reader pass after 130 years

Wild card

Sir — Genius, as ever, gets the last word. The British Library has restored Oscar Wilde’s reader pass 130 years after revoking it for gross indecency. It must be noted that revoking his reader pass had not dimmed his popularity in the least. Wilde’s works had continued to grace the shelves of the library and have been enjoyed by generations of readers since he was declared persona non grata. Wilde’s spirit would remind the world of what he once said: “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” Moreover, even though such symbolic gestures cannot undo historical injustices, they can perhaps make the library feel more welcome to the marginalised LGBTQ community that continues to face persecution even a hundred years after Wilde.

Rushati Bose,

Calcutta

Rare treasures

Sir — The world has entered a new kind of arms race — one fought with rocks. Rare earths and critical minerals are now the diplomatic weapons of choice, and China holds most of the cards. No modern gadget works without elements like gallium and dysprosium. Someone should tell the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, who allegedly excels in the ‘art of the deal’, that while trade talks may involve tariffs and threats, the real currency is geological. The only thing rarer than these minerals is sane geopolitics from either Washington or Beijing.

Prasun Kumar Datta,

West Midnapore

Sir — Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums have finally met their match in the periodic table. China’s grip on rare earths is no joke and global industries are learning that the hard way. From cars to clean energy, everything hums with elements no one can pronounce. Blocking the supply of neodymium might sound like science fiction, but it is serious business. The trade war is not about steel or soybeans anymore.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The European Union is now chasing magnets. The EU relies on China for 98% of its rare earth magnets needed for auto components, fighter jets and medical imaging devices. It turns out a continent can run on renewables only if it has rare earths to back it. At an upcoming summit with China, the agenda will be to extract as much ore as possible from the Asian giant. Europe must invest in alternative sources — or risk being magnetically pulled by Beijing every time it pushes the start button on renewable energy.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s National Critical Mineral Mission deserves applause. With the world scouring for lithium and cobalt, it is only fitting that the Geological Survey of India gets a head start on finding these resources. Industrial revolutions need raw material and India cannot afford to wait in line. Self-reliance is the right approach, both economically and strategically. The challenge lies in balancing speed with sustainability. Digging into the Earth must not mean burying the environment. A steady hand, a smart policy, and a map full of potential — that is the real treasure of this country.

P.K. Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — India has rightly turned its gaze underground. With rare earths powering everything, from windmills to smartphones, minerals have become strategic assets. The National Critical Mineral Mission signals intent and the GSI’s exploration plans promise depth, both literal and political. The next industrial revolution is already humming — and it runs on elements India cannot afford to import forever.

S. Prasad,

Calcutta

Sir — Forget gold and oil — the world has a new obsession: rare earths. The global race to secure these critical minerals has triggered everything, from trade deals to exploration frenzies. Countries like Brazil and Vietnam are dusting off their rocks while automakers panic over shrinking supplies. Rare earths are central to the future of green energy, and it is time diplomatic decisions reflected that reality. Speedy permits, smart partnerships and scientific investment must replace dithering. Otherwise, dreams on an electric future will be stuck in first gear.

Shovanlal Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Oil crisis

Sir — India has shown that targeted research can boost pulses production. The success with chana and moong proves the value of shorter-duration and photo-insensitive varieties. Pulses, once seen as unreliable crops, have become dependable staples. However, this scientific push has not reached oilseeds. The contrast is glaring. With imports ballooning and domestic yields lagging behind global benchmarks, India must stop treating oilseeds as second-class crops. Research, not rhetoric, will reduce dependence. Growing pulses has become easier. Growing oils must now catch up.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

Sir — Vegetable oil imports have become a structural headache. India now imports over 60% of its needs. Yield gaps in soybean and mustard are wide and resistance to genetic technology keeps them wider. Higher minimum support prices will not fix this. India cannot afford to remain so reliant on foreign oil — edible or otherwise. It is time to focus on oilseeds.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Waste not

Sir — Indian hospitality is charming . Yet it occasionally overflows — quite literally. The overenthusiastic serving of food, often rooted in affection, can tip into wastefulness. Polite refusals are ignored and full plates are refilled without consent. Feeding others is noble but guests also feel honoured when their preferences are respected. The tradition of Athithi Devo Bhava must evolve. Hosts must balance kindness with consciousness about being wasteful.

Deba Prasad Bhattacharya,

Calcutta