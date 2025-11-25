Letters to the editor: Bengali homes’ alna offers a smart solution for worn clothes

Old wisdom

Sir — Reports shows that chairs that were once a simple seat have become a holding zone for clothes that linger in a curious state between washed and worn. It stands in almost every household, bearing shirts that are not quite ready for the laundry and trousers that have another outing left in them. Bengalis, however, spotted the problem generations ago and designed a solution that deserves far more credit than it gets. Enter the alna. This tall, unobtrusive, wooden structure had once been a staple in Bengali homes. The alna worked because it acknowledged a truth that wardrobes fail to factor in: not every item requires a wash after a single wear, yet they are also no longer clean enough to be put back in a cupboard.

Manas Mukhopadhyay,

Hooghly

Clear path

Sir — The government has notified four labour codes that unify 29 labour-related Central laws: the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Code on Social Security, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. These offer a simpler framework that aims to ease compliance and support formal job growth. This move promises clearer rules for businesses and a wider safety net for workers, including gig and platform workers. The shift towards predictable regulation can break the long stagnation in labour intensive sectors. Firms have faced high costs under the older maze of rules, which left workers stuck in low-productivity roles. Early implementation is encouraging but the wider regulatory clutter still demands swift and steady clean-up.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The notification of the combined labour codes marks a useful moment for both employers and workers. The older rules discouraged firms from growing, which held back manufacturing and reduced opportunities for stable employment. A modernised system should make hiring less daunting and encourage firms to expand without fear of endless compliance hurdles. The framework also offers basic protection to gig workers who have waited far too long for recognition. Authorities must now follow through with consistent enforcement, which is the area where India always lags behind.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — The government’s decision to operationalise the new labour codes finally gives businesses a clearer path. Many firms have remained small because regulations turned growth into a liability. The result has been weak job creation in a labour-rich economy. A simpler law can help reverse this pattern and support the rise of larger enterprises. The codes also place fixed-term workers on equal footing with permanent staff, which improves fairness in the workplace. The next task is to reduce the still-overwhelming volume of compliance obligations. The effort to boost female participation is also welcome because untapped labour has held back growth in several states. This transition needs sustained support from both the Central and the state governments.

Abhijit Roy,

Calcutta

Match review

Sir — The former Australian captain and India coach, Greg Chappell, has offered England steadying advice after the heavy defeat in Perth in the opening Test of the Ashes, urging calm reflection rather than panic. The call for clear analysis of bowling lengths feels fair as the short-ball fixation proved costly. Chappell’s point about shutting out outside noise is sound advice for any touring side under pressure. The leadership pair of the captain, Ben Stokes, and the coach, Brendon McCullum, must now steer the group towards a more disciplined plan in Adelaide. A composed reset can still keep the series competitive.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — England’s defeat in Perth had more to do with tactical errors than any collapse in ability. The temptation to dismiss the match as a disaster must be resisted. England were in a strong position several times and showed enough skill to compete. A frank internal review of bowling lengths and field settings should follow. A shift towards fuller bowling will be essential in the next Test.

Sucharita Chaudhuri,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — A heavy defeat can spark panic. Tactical misjudgments at Perth by England magnified Australia’s strengths. Mitchell Starc and Travis Head dominated because their plans suited the surface, while Steve Smith read the conditions better than his opposite number. England must treat this setback as a technical lesson and not a crisis. A patient review of lengths, selection and match rhythm can set the tone for a stronger response in the second Test.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Unfair deal

Sir — Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal in 1994 in exchange for security assurances that have since been violated. Russia has broken the Budapest Memorandum twice and the West has also failed to honour its commitments to Ukraine. The proposed plan by the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to end the war in Ukraine deepens this failure by offering Russia territorial rewards and blocking Ukraine from future NATO membership. Excluding Kyiv from the talks only repeats the mistakes of the past. Any settlement built on coercion will weaken the global order and embolden further aggression.

Sush Kocher,

Jaipur

Sir — The Budapest Me­morandum promised security in return for disarmament, yet Ukraine now faces the consequences of misplaced trust. Russia’s invasions exposed the weakness of political assurances, and the West has not repaired the damage. Donald Trump’s plan hands Moscow territorial legitimacy and imposes permanent limits on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Anil Bagarka,

Mumbai