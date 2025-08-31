Letters to the editor: Bees have cracked the health code that humans continue to fumble with

Bee well

Sir — A new study reveals that bumblebees maintain their health by balancing protein, fat and carbohydrate intake through clever pollen choices. Apparently, bees have cracked the code that humans, despite all their health gadgets and gurus, continue to fumble with. Colonies even divide labour based on body type and tongue length, while humans struggle even to divide responsibility for washing the dishes at home. Perhaps the real health tip is not in keeping step counts or drinking kale smoothies but in the obvious: eat sensibly, work and rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

False hope

Sir — India’s gross domestic product growth of 7.8% in the last quarter caught many by surprise (“Q1 growth at 7.8%, fastest in 5 quarters”, Aug 30). The expansion came from vibrant agriculture, manufacturing and services, alongside a hefty 52% jump in the Centre’s capital spending. This performance suggests resilience in domestic demand and policy delivery. But the timing of front-loaded spending and export shipments before tariff enforcement may have inflated the figures. Tariffs threaten labour-intensive exports and may shave up to 0.8 percentage point from full-year growth. The outcome will depend on how well India counters external shocks.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s growth narrative gained momentum from rebounding rural demand and sizeable capital expenditure. The possibility of a rationalisation in the goods and services tax and predicted low inflation suggest scope for more stimulus. The inevitable shadow of aggressive tariffs that have been imposed by the United States of America, targeting two-thirds of India’s export goods, continues to loom over the next quarter. Diversifying trade destinations and targeting domestic manufacturing could offer relief. The question is: how quickly will relief arrive?

Shatadru Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — A 7.8% GDP figure makes for a rather attractive headline. But the fact is that the economy benefited from front-loaded government spending and exports ahead of the tariff implementation. Data such as corporate gross value added, petroleum use and electricity consumption reveal a more tempered reality. The long-term strength of the economy relies on sustained private investment and global demand. Tariff-induced disruption to exports threatens that. India must leverage reforms, consumption demand and fiscal stimulus if this quarter’s growth is to signal a durable upturn in the economy rather than ending up as a cameo.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Burdened lot

Sir — The number of Indian students in Classes XI and XII enrolled in coaching centres is worrying (“Costly lessons”, Aug 29). What was once a stopgap strategy for struggling students has become routine middle-class investment. Coaching fills the space left by under-resourced schools and limited college seats. The result is an expensive arms race, with parents stretching finances and students stretching nerves. The National Education Policy speaks of creativity and inclusion, yet the ground reality is a treadmill of multiple-choice drills.

Zakir Hussain,

Kazipet, Telangana

Sir — Education is now experienced as endurance training. Classes run all day, followed by drills late into the evening. The psychological strain on teenagers is visible in rising anxiety levels and, tragically, suicides. The government’s 2024 guidelines on coaching centres are welcome but insufficient. What is needed is a wider rethink: broader curricula, more university seats, and an admission system that recognises more than exam scores. Until then, students will remain trapped in the cycle of ambition and exhaustion.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai