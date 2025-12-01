Letters to the editor: Grammar nazis fail to notice glaring error in SIR form

Guards lowered

Sir — The smallest mistake can seal the fate of voters in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision. There have been reports of voters being removed from the list because they made a tiny typographical error while writing their names or those of their relatives. Yet, many SIR forms handed over to residents across several constituencies in Calcutta spelt the word, guardian, as “gaurdian”. But such is the panic around the SIR that the usual grammar nazis who never fail to poke fun at words misspelt by local shops — say, saloon spelt as selun or chow mein spelt as chomin — failed to notice the glaring error.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urmi Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Mysterious reason

Sir — Sonali Bendre’s recent claim that autophagy — the body’s natural process of cleaning out damaged and dysfunctional cells to regenerate newer, healthier ones — healed her cancer has caused confusion about what actually saved her life. Her earlier openness about medical treatment offered hope to many. This new message weakens that clarity. A public figure with her reach must state plainly that stage-four cancer requires evidence-based care. Autophagy may support general health but it does not replace chemotherapy, surgery or targeted therapy. Many people rely on these messages to make decisions. Precision matters, and omission of medical facts undermines public understanding of a serious illness.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — Regulators have introduced guidelines to prevent misleading health content, but enforcement remains patchy. Sonali Bendre’s recent comment is proof of that. She is not the only one making dubious claims either. Social media is full of people not only making such outrageous comments about a serious illness but also suggesting spurious cures for it. India faces over 14 lakh new cancer cases each year. A viral post can shift behaviour instantly. This speed can save lives or endanger them. Celebrities must include context and disclaimers when discussing illness. A platform should amplify science, not distort it. Stronger accountability will ensure that medical guidance comes from qualified professionals, not from public figures with enthusiastic audiences.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal

Uneasy experience

Sir — The article, “Per­sonal’s political” (Nov 27), reminded me of an incident during the pandemic. I turned up at a local clinic and joined a long, restless queue for vaccination. Many daily wage workers stood ahead of me, worried about losing a full day’s earnings. A volunteer recognised me and ushered me to a separate desk. My vaccination was completed in minutes while the queue barely moved. The ease of my experience felt completely out of step with the strain on everyone else. The article captures that quiet discomfort well.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia

Sir — Uddalak Mukher­jee’s attempt at introspection in “Personal’s political” left an odd aftertaste. It sets out to expose the “moral test” the State supposedly imposed on the privileged during the Special Intensive Revision, yet the piece circles again and again around the author’s own delicate sense of unease, as though this flicker of discomfort were a civic achievement. The struggles of his domestic helps are described in earnest detail but only to spotlight the author’s momentary crisis. If the article wished to unmask privilege, it should have resisted the temptation to centre that privilege.

The State’s uneven reach and the disenfranchisement of citizens without digital access and the panic faced by precarious workers deserve sharper critique. A moral test becomes meaningful only when the spotlight remains on those who face the trials and tribulations.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Monsters galore

Sir — The argument about Victor Frankenstein’s place in the manosphere immediately brought other literary candidates to mind (“Man & monster”, Nov 28). Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights would be embraced for his brooding entitlement. Raskolnikov from Crime and Punishment would be celebrated as the misunderstood genius who believes that rules apply only to weaker men. Even Jay Gatsby would be turned into a cautionary romance guru, his ambition mistaken for mastery. These characters thrive on isolation, control and self-mythology, which makes them perfect mascots for a culture that mistakes emotional withdrawal for strength. Literature exposes the fragility beneath the pose, even when the internet refuses to see it.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta

Steep price

Sir — The beauty economy has become so extreme that basic needs are now packaged as luxuries for women, from razors to deodorants. The ‘pink tax’ is not only a financial burden; it is a form of control that rewards conformity and punishes natural ageing. Bollywood and advertisements reinforce this pressure by presenting an impossible ideal that men never face. Women deserve dignity, not a lifelong bill for appearing acceptable.

Nibedita Das,

Calcutta