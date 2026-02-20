Civic pride

The advent of spring is welcomed in the hills in a myriad ways, including harvest festivals celebrating a vibrant indigenous culture. This is especially true of Mizoram, whose picturesque mist-smeared ranges are now witnessing preparations for Chapchar Kut.

Unlike the Hornbill festival in Nagaland, which draws tourists in droves, Chapchar Kut has remained fairly unknown to most beyond the Northeast, primarily because of inaccessibility. Until recently, entry into Mizoram (with a permit) was either by air or via Assam by road. Those of us who had to visit the state were always apprehensive about these journeys. Even on a clear day, aircraft have failed to land, leaving us stranded, as have landslides and terrible road conditions.

Fortunately, in September last year, the 51.38-kilometre Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram opened, connecting Aizawl with Guwahati with direct trains for the first time, thereby facilitating connectivity from Calcutta and Delhi too.

The launch of the Guwahati-Sairang train has been met with enthusiasm, but what truly captured attention are not the gleaming new coaches but the Mizo passengers. Mizoram residents have earned praise for their commitment to keeping the train spotless, setting off viral videos on social media, given our legendary lack of civic sense.

One does not need to visit Japan or Switzerland for a lesson in transport cleanliness anymore; visitors to Aizawl often remark on the clean streets and the absence of litter, a reflection of a culture that treats civic responsibility as second nature.

According to L.R. Sailo, the former director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Aizawl, who travelled on the train from the Mizoram capital to Guwahati and back recently, the “Mizos take pride in upholding civic values and that is why travellers are applauding this train journey”.

A video recording on this journey recounts how “people were tying their waste in small bags and hanging them neatly beside their seats…. It wasn’t cleanliness enforced by rules…it came from within.”

Another passenger noted that cleanliness in Mizoram is not a campaign slogan; it is a way of life. That same ethos now travels with passengers aboard the new train. Instead of treating the coaches as disposable spaces, residents see them as shared property deserving respect.

The implications go beyond hygiene. A clean train is more welcoming and encourages tourism. Another pleasant surprise awaiting visitors is the silent traffic in Aizawl. The total absence of honking brings a sense of peace. Garbage disposal is regular and scientifically processed, with perishables and non-biodegradable waste being collected on specific days.

These positives will go a long way in drawing visitors to Chapchar Kut a fortnight later. To those unfamiliar with the rich ethnic and cultural traditions of the northeastern states, the origin of Chapchar Kut is uncertain, possibly traced to the period between the 15th and the 17th centuries. Legend recalls a chief of Suaipui who, after a failed hunting expedition, urged villagers to pool their meagre resources for a community feast. What began as consolation became a celebration: with shared meat, rice beer, song and dance, transforming despair into solidarity. The custom spread across Mizoram, embedding itself in cultural identity. Though it waned with the arrival of Christianity, a revival reaffirmed Kut as a resilient symbol of Mizo heritage.

While the government is actively promoting this spring festival, accommodation is a challenge. Train connectivity saw a huge tourist rush during Christmas, highlighting the concern. One hopes the state will soon develop infrastructure to make Mizoram the popular and enriching destination it is so deserving of.