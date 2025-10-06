Zubeen lives on in Kaziranga’s ‘Mayabini’, iconic song lends name and spirit to park’s newborn tusker

The Kaziranga National Park has named a newborn female elephant calf Mayabini as a tribute to singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore while swimming on September 19.

Kaziranga National Park director Sonali Ghosh told The Telegraph: “The newest member of our beloved elephant family is Mayabini, named as a tribute to the public affection for the legendary Zubeen and his immortal song.”

Mayabini raatir bukut, a haunting ballad of love and longing from the 2001 film Daag, was one of Zubeen’s most cherished compositions. It gained an anthem-like resonance after his fans sang it in unison at his cremation in Sonapur on September 23. The late singer had said in 2019: “When I die, this is the song that will play. So, this song is important for you, me and everyone.”

Born at noon on Saturday to Kuwari, a 38-year-old elephant who has been with Kaziranga since 1986, Mayabini is her second calf after Griharaj. Kuwari was earlier with the central range in Kohora before being transferred to the eastern range in 2014.

“In honouring this legend, Mayabini carries forward Zubeen’s spirit, symbolising a living connection between Kaziranga’s wildlife heritage and Assam’s cultural fabric,” Ghosh said.

The birth was announced by Assam forest and environment minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on X.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to nearly 2,000 elephants and 68 forest department elephants. The park had earlier paid tribute to Zubeen on World Rhino Day, September 22, by planting 52 varieties of fruit-bearing trees in his memory.

Officials recalled Zubeen’s long association with the park, particularly his support for the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), where animals rescued

during floods were often sent. “He would personally call to help,” a forest ranger said.