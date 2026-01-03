Zubeen kin form trust to promote his legacy and welfare work

The family of singer Zubeen Garg on Friday announced the formation of a trust in his name and decided to hand over their Kharghuli property to the trust to promote and preserve his legacy, vision and welfare activities.

The announcement was made by his wife, Garima Garg, who also released a media statement jointly with Zubeen’s sister, Palmee Borthakur. The singer-composer had passed away in Singapore on September 19 during a yacht outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garima said the decision was taken after discussions with family members and close friends in the past three months. The trust will be looked after by Zubeen’s uncle Manoj Borthakur, police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta and journalist

Gautam Sharma.

The family has also decided to hand over their under-construction two-storeyed house at Kharghuli to the trust for the smooth conduct of its activities.

The Kharghuli house, where Zubeen used to work, has become a pilgrimage site for fans after his death.

She said the trust would function through three wings. One wing will focus on socio-cultural activities through the Kalaguru Foundation, founded by Zubeen. Another wing will promote performing arts through the Abhinaya Performing Arts Centre, which the singer had set up in memory of his deceased sister. The third wing will focus on research, documentation and preservation of Zubeen’s work, life and contribution to the cultural field.