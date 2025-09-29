Zubeen Garg's family files complaint, seeks full investigation into death in Singapore

Family members of singer-composer Zubeen Garg have joined the mounting demand for a thorough probe into his death while swimming in Singapore on September 19, even as Sonapur, where he was cremated on September 23, is turning into a pilgrimage for his fans and admirers.

On Saturday, his wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister Palme Borthakur and uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur filed an online complaint naming North East Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma and all those present with him on the yacht on September 19. The move prompted a state CID team to visit Zubeen’s residence in Guwahati on Sunday to record their statements.

His uncle Manoj told reporters that the complaint was filed “so that those present with him that day are investigated and he gets justice.” The SIT formed to probe the case will now club the family’s complaint with dozens of similar ones filed across the

state, all demanding accountability for the singer’s untimely demise.

The Assam Police has already issued lookout notices through Interpol for Mahanta and Sharma, while the duo and eight more persons based in Singapore have been served notices through the Indian embassy to appear before the CID by October 6.

Modi tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the popular singer in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, describing Zubeen Garg as the “Kohinoor, the brightest gem of Assamese culture.”