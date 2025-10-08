Zubeen Garg case: Singapore-based witness appears before CID amid growing questions

Rupkamal Kalita, one of the eight Singapore-based persons summoned by the state SIT in connection with ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise on September 19, appeared before the CID here on Tuesday.

Sources said Kalita was at the CID office for about six hours since his arrival just after 12 noon amid tight security.

His appearance came on a day the singer-composer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, reiterated her plea to know exactly what happened on that fateful day of Zubeen’s passing.

“We just want to know the truth but there are a lot of distractions. I just want to know the truth — that will be justice,” Garima said, adding the people in Singapore, who were with him on that fateful day, should cooperate with the ongoing probe while expressing faith in the justice system.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on September 27 that the state police had served notice to eight Singapore-based persons from Assam through the Indian embassy to appear before the CID by October 6. They were with Zubeen on that fateful day of the yacht outing on September 19. Zubeen died while swimming.

A PIL seeking a thorough probe into the untimely demise of Zubeen has been filed in the Gauhati High Court.

Gogoi attack

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to divert attention from singer Zubeen Garg’s death and is on a “mission” to save North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused arrested in the case.

Sarma hit back, asserting that cases will be filed against those making statements to instigate people over the singer’s death and the Congress leader’s name will feature on that list.

‘’They do not want to know from the SIT about someone’s character or integrity; we want to know how his death happened,’’ Gogoi said. The SIT has not taken any step to go to Singapore and take the statements of the members of the Assamese community there who were with the singer during his last moments on the yacht, he alleged.

The Congress leader said people expect answers to whether the singer had taken his medicines, why he was allowed to go into the sea without a life jacket, whether he really wanted to go on the yacht trip or not and many other doubts.

‘’The chief minister is alleging that others are doing politics (over Garg’s death), but it is he who is doing so to divert attention to a different direction. He has a good relationship with Mahanta’s family for a long time and has started the ‘Mission Save Shyamkanu Mahanta’,” Gogoi alleged.

Additional inputs from PTI