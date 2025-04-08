Waqf Act 'support' fuels mob fury, BJP leader's house torched in Manipur

A mob armed with lathis and stones on Sunday night torched the residence of the BJP Manipur unit's minority morcha chief for "supporting” the Waqf Act and allegedly posting controversial social media posts on the issue, prompting the Thoubal district administration to clamp prohibitory orders.

The order issued by district magistrate A. Subhash Singh on Monday under Section 163 of the BNSS said the district superintendent of police had reported that “after about 6.30pm (on Sunday), an approximately 7,000-8,000-strong mob armed with lathis and stones, stormed the residence of one Md Asker Ali... of Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area and set it ablaze”.

The order stated that the situation "is very sensitive in and around Lilong Assembly Constituency and there is a likelihood of further disturbance which poses a risk to peace and public tranquillity".

The order applies to the whole of the Muslim-majority Lilong constituency till further orders.

BJP sources said Ali and his family were staying with relatives because his two-storey house was severely damaged in the blaze. Nobody was hurt in the arson. Security has been beefed up.

As the situation spiralled out of control, Ali uploaded a video apologising for his social media posts supporting the Waqf Act. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday and the Rajya Sabha on Friday. It secured the President's assent on Saturday.

Ali also retracted his statement supporting the legislation and condemned the Waqf Act while seeking forgiveness.

There was tension in Lilong owing to the protests against the bill. Ali’s posts mocking those opposed to the amended Act infuriated the Muslim population, reports from Imphal said.

Initially, the mob wanted to talk to Ali, but they were stopped by security forces. The situation went out of control around 9pm on Sunday.

According to the 2011 census, Pangals constitute over 8 per cent of Manipur’s total population. The state has three Muslim MLAs, one each from the NPP, JDU and BJP.

Lilong MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, is from the JDU.

The Opposition Congress in the state has termed the Waqf Act unconstitutional.

Manipur, which is already in turmoil because of the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos, is under the President's rule. The Pangals, like the Nagas, have adopted a neutral stand to the conflict.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Meghachandra took to X to slam the Waqf Act.

"I, on behalf of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, strongly object the @narendramodi Government's Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was recently passed in Parliament and was given assent by the President of India," he said.

He believes the Act “is unconstitutional, and it also undermines Article 25 of the Constitution — the Right to Freedom of Religion — which is enshrined as a fundamental right in the Constitution. It is nothing but an attempt through an unconstitutional legislation to bring personal laws under state control”.

"I stand with our brothers and sisters of the minorities of the country in opposing the unconstitutional legislation which will snatch away the properties of our brothers and sisters of the minority community. I and our Congress party will oppose this divisive RSS/BJP agenda, which is against the law of the land," Meghachandra said.