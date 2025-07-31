Army chief Upendra Dwivedi visits strife-hit Manipur to review security

General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of army staff (COAS), undertook a day-long visit to strife-hit Manipur on Wednesday to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army formations deployed in the state.

He also called on the Manipur governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed matters pertaining to security and development in the state.

During his visit, the COAS was “briefed on ground conditions and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security” in the state, according to a statement issued by the defence PRO.

Manipur has been hard hit by the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos that erupted on May 3, 2023, leaving at least 260 dead and over 60,000 displaced.

Manipur is currently under President’s rule since February and is set for

extension.

The army chief reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and lauded their high standards of professionalism, resilience and dedication under challenging circumstances, a statement said.

The general had last visited the state in August 2024, after assuming charge as the COAS on June 30 last year.