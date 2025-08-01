CBI to probe engineer’s death: Suicide note alleges pressure from seniors, 3 arrested

The Assam government has decided to transfer the suspected suicide case of a Public Works Department (PWD) assistant engineer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing “public concern and possible inter-state links”.

The assistant engineer, who hailed from Guwahati and was posted in Bongaigaon, was found hanging in her rented accommodation on July 22. The incident triggered statewide outrage and demands for accountability, particularly in relation to alleged workplace harassment.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the state cabinet had approved the handover of the investigation to the CBI. “The state chief secretary has already contacted the CBI director, who has informally agreed to take up the case,” Sarma said. “However, the official transfer will take around 20–25 days as it requires the clearance of the Union home ministry. We are trying to expedite the process.”

The Opposition Congress had been among the most vocal in demanding a CBI probe. On July 27, the party organised a statewide protest, and its student wing, the NSUI, held a candlelight march the following day seeking justice. “This incident highlights the state government's failure to ensure a safe and supportive work environment for its employees, particularly women, under the BJP administration,” the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had stated in a circular to its district units.

A government statement said that a seven-member SIT had been formed to probe the case and that the site had been videographed and examined by the RFSL and a crime scene officer. “Inquest, post-mortem, CDR analysis and seizures have been completed. Three accused were arrested and a notice under Section 94 of the BNSS was issued,” it added.

A suicide note purportedly left by the deceased claimed that two superiors had pressured her to clear bills related to a mini-stadium project that allegedly had major construction-related flaws. The note suggested prolonged mental harassment.

Referring to the note, the chief minister called the deceased a “promising” assistant engineer and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure justice. “The case warrants a thorough investigation due to public concern and possible interstate links,” the government statement said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, had earlier submitted a three-page representation to the governor, calling for a CBI inquiry or a probe by a similarly empowered agency. Saikia referred to a “handwritten death note” that allegedly accused two senior PWD officials of sustained workplace harassment. He also stated that the engineer had confided in her family about pressure from her superiors to compromise on construction quality.

The state government has faced criticism for not acting swiftly to ensure a harassment-free work environment, especially for women in public service. The developments have added to the ongoing discourse around workplace safety and accountability in government departments.