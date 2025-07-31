Meghalaya Congress loses lone MLA to NPP in big blow to party’s state presence

Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Wednesday, a day after resigning from his former party.

The Opposition Congress, which had won five seats in the 2023 Assembly polls, down from 21 in 2018, now has no presence in the 60-member state Assembly.

While three Congress MLAs had similarly joined the NPP in August 2024, one went to the Lok Sabha after defeating sitting NPP MP, Agatha Sangma, in the 2024 general elections.

The MLA tally of the NPP, an ally of the BJP, stands at 33. The NPP has been heading the coalition government since 2018.

Lyngdoh, a three-time MLA from Mylliem constituency, said he switched allegiance because he wanted to “meet the expectations and aspirations” of the people of his constituency.

Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma told the media he has accepted the letter of merger submitted by Lyngdoh at around 12:30pm on Wednesday “and that the development will be reflected in the Assembly Bulletin”.

“I have received a letter of resignation from Shri Ronnie V. Lyngdoh in his capacity as the Opposition chief whip yesterday. Today, he submitted his intent to merge with the National People's Party (NPP),” the Speaker said.

“After careful examination of the documents, with assistance from my staff, legal advisers and law officers, I have found the letter to be valid and in compliance with the provisions laid under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, I have accepted the merger and recognised Shri Ronnie V, Lyngdoh as a member of the NPP with immediate effect,” the Speaker further said.

Additionally, it was informed that Lyngdoh has officially withdrawn the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) he had filed before the High Court of Meghalaya. The PIL had sought the disqualification of three legislators — Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, Charles Marngar and Shri Gabriel Wahlang — under the anti-defection law. The Congress trio had switched allegiance to the NPP in August.

Congress tried to downplay the development saying it was not surprising.

“With no MLA in the Assembly and state PCC president Vincent Pala’s ability to lead the party once again under the scanner, the Congress leadership has to take a fresh look at the state unit if it wants to regain lost ground before the next Assembly elections in 2028,” a Congress member said.