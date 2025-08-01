NFR teams up with IIT-Guwahati for eco-friendly waste management in railway colonies

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) to carry out a “comprehensive survey” for the implementation of an eco-friendly waste management system in its residential colonies located at Maligaon and Pandu in the city.

“As a part of this collaboration, IIT-G will provide technical consultancy and conduct extensive field studies to assess the feasibility, design and execution strategy of the proposed system — an Integrated Garbage Treatment System,” the NFR said in a statement on Tuesday.

Upon completion of the field survey, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and submitted to the NFR. The proposed integrated garbage treatment system will focus on segregation at source, scientific disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, composting, and recycling — measures aligned with the Swachh Bharat mission guidelines and national waste management protocols.

This initiative aims to improve overall cleanliness, hygiene, and living conditions for railway employees and their families residing in these colonies. It is also expected to reduce the environmental footprint of railway operations and contribute toward establishing a zero-waste colony model, the NFR said.