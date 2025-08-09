Union cabinet approves Rs 4,250 crore special development package for Assam, Tripura

The Union cabinet on Friday approved four new components under the existing central sector scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam and Tripura with a total outlay of ₹4,250 crore.

This special development package, according to an official statement, is part of the peace deals signed by the Centre and the Assam and Tripura governments with militant outfits of their respective states since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam has secured ₹4,000 crore of this special package, giving a huge boost to the BJP-led state government ahead of the BTC polls next month and the Assembly polls next year.

An official statement said Assam will be getting ₹3,000 crore for development of infrastructure in the state as per the memoranda of settlement (MoS) signed by the Centre and Assam government with the ULFA groups.

The peace pact with the ULFA was signed in December 2023. The ULFA (Independent), however, remains active, having stayed away from the talks table till now.

Another ₹500 crore has been approved for development of infrastructure in Adivasi-inhabited villages/areas of Assam as per the MoS signed with the Adivasi Groups.

The Centre had signed the peace pact with eight Adivasi militant groups from Assam in September 2022.

Another ₹500 crore will be used for development of infrastructure in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) area of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa People’s Supreme Council-inhabited villages/areas of Assam. The pact with the Dimasa rebels was signed in April 2023.

Similarly, ₹250 crore was approved for development of tribals of Tripura as per the MoS signed by the Centre and Tripura government with two rebel outfits — National Liberation Front of Twipra and All Tripura Tiger Force groups of Tripura. The peace deal was signed in September 2024.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union cabinet, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: “From Adivasi & tribal upliftment to a massive infra push, jobs, tourism & women empowerment, this decision will go a long way in empowering our indigenous communities.”