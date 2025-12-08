Assam hosts first international concert as Post Malone set to perform in Guwahati

Assam will host its first international concert on Monday, featuring American singer-rapper Post Malone, with the state government supporting the event under its new concert tourism policy.

Two senior officials involved in the preparations at Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinary Ground — Padmapani Bora and Ankur Jain — said the response to the “first international concert being held in the city is very encouraging”. They said the state government is assisting organiser BookMyShow with logistics and security as part of the concert economy push.

Bora said: “This is the first time an international star is performing in Assam. It is a milestone moment for concert tourism. We are expecting a crowd of 22,000–23,000, of which around 35–40 per cent will be from outside the state. Those who come from outside will get to know the state. Our economy will be benefitted, will help our hospitality and tourism sectors.”

Sources said around 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the show, which is also Malone’s first solo performance in India. Around 7,000 fans are coming from outside Assam, including 4,000 from outside the Northeast.

The venue will open at 3.30pm, with Malone scheduled to perform for two hours from 8pm.

Jain said: “This is the first international concert in Assam. The state government is supporting the show to ensure its smooth conduct so that it brings a good name for Assam. The government wants more such concerts to be held so that more and more tourists visit the state.”

Parking has been arranged for 3,000 light vehicles and motorbikes within the vicinity of the venue. The public have been urged to use public transport or opt for car-pooling to reduce congestion. Around 900 security personnel will be deployed.

This is the first show in Assam where alcohol will be available inside the venue.

Abhijit Baruah, a regular at big-ticket concerts, said the successful hosting of the event will be both a test and an experience for the administration, as “all eyes will be on Guwahati on Monday”.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited had in June signed an MoU with BigTree Entertainment Private Limited, which owns BookMyShow, to facilitate international concerts in the state.